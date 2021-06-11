Photography

Here are 14 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | June 11, 2021

Wild Asian elephants rest after trekking hundreds of miles from their habitat in China; President Biden encounters a cicada at Joint Base Andrews; boys stop to memorialize 10-year-old Justin Wallace, who was shot and killed in Queens; a solar eclipse rises above the Capitol dome. See 14 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

June 8, 2021 | Kunming, China

Asian elephants rest after trekking hundreds of miles from their habitat in the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve.

June 6, 2021 | Chugur, Peru

Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo passes bread to his family members before casting his vote.

June 9, 2021 | Joint Base Andrews, Md.

President Biden, with a Brood X cicada on his collar, walks to board Air Force One.

June 9, 2021 | Hayle, England

An e-waste sculpture made in the likeness of Mount Rushmore depicts leaders of the Group of Seven.

June 4, 2021 | Karapinar, Turkey

A flock of sheep is led across drought-stricken grasslands.

June 8, 2021 | Sake, Congo

People who fled Goma after the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano wait to be taken home.

June 8, 2021 | Queens

Boys look at a memorial for 10-year-old Justin Wallace. Wallace was killed and his 29-year-old uncle was wounded after they were shot in the Far Rockaway neighborhood.

June 6, 2021 | Guatemala City

Vice President Harris and Guatemalan Foreign Affairs Minister Pedro Brolo face each other and place their right hands over their hearts upon her arrival at La Aurora International Airport.

June 9, 2021 | Yuma, Ariz.

A Haitian migrant reaches for help as she emerges from a rocky canal adjacent to a gap in the U.S. border wall.

June 4, 2021 | Baltimore

Cleveland Indians left fielder Eddie Rosario tries to catch a two-run home run by Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Ryan Mountcastle during the seventh inning of a game.

June 8, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) plays with his son Daniel, 4, while waiting between votes on Capitol Hill.

June 5, 2021 | National Harbor, Md.

People gather around “The Awakening,” a 72-foot statue by J. Seward Johnson Jr. that depicts a giant coming out of the earth.

June 8, 2021 | Alexandria, Va.

Poll workers are seen during primary voting at Lyles-Crouch Traditional Academy.

June 10, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

A partial solar eclipse occurs as the sun rises over the U.S. Capitol.

