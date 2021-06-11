Here are 14 of the week’s best photos

Photography
Wild Asian elephants rest after trekking hundreds of miles from their habitat in China; President Biden encounters a cicada at Joint Base Andrews; boys stop to memorialize 10-year-old Justin Wallace, who was shot and killed in Queens; a solar eclipse rises above the Capitol dome. See 14 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.
