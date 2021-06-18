Photography

Here are 14 of the week’s best photos

By Dee Swann, Monique Woo, Stephen Cook and Troy Witcher | June 18, 2021

Israelis celebrate the end of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year rule in Tel Aviv; Wasabi the Pekingese, named Best in Show, prepares for the 2021 Westminster Dog Show in Tarrytown, N.Y.; Queen Elizabeth prepares to cut a cake with a sword during a G-7 Summit reception in Cornwall, Britain; Rep. Ilhan Omar sheds a tear during a moment of silence to commemorate the 600,000 American lives lost to covid-19. See 14 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Oded Balilty/AP

June 13, 2021 | Tel Aviv

Israelis celebrate the swearing in of the new government, formally ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's historic 12-year rule.

June 14, 2021 | Omaha

Regan Smith swims her way into the semifinals during her preliminary heat on the second day of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials-Swimming.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

June 12, 2021 | Varna, Bulgaria

Israel's Linoy Ashram competes in the rhythmic gymnastics individual ball final at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship.

Spasiyana Sergieva/Reuters

June 12, 2021 | Tarrytown, N.Y.

Wasabi, a 3-year-old Pekingese, with handler David Fitzpatrick at the Westminster Dog Show. Wasabi was named this year's Best in Show.

For The Washington Post

June 12, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Attendees dance after the march at Freedom Plaza for Capital Pride Celebration 2021.

Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post

June 16, 2021 | Geneva

President Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Villa la Grange.

Patrick Semansky/AP

June 17, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), center right, holds a bill enrollment document for the Juneteenth national holiday as she sings a hymn with members of the Congressional Black Caucus during a ceremony at the Capitol.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

June 11, 2021 | Cornwall, Britain

Britain's Queen Elizabeth prepares to cut a cake with a sword next to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during a drinks reception on the sidelines of the G7 summit, at the Eden Project.

POOL/REUTERS

June 17, 2021 | Ladysmith, South Africa

A group of diggers search for what they believe are diamonds. The first alleged diamond was found a week ago and since then, thousands have flocked to the hill to find them.

Kim Ludbrook/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

June 13, 2021 | Shenyang, China

An aerial image of youths, created by growing different varieties of rice, in a paddy field.

STR/AFP via Getty Images

June 17, 2021 | Germantown, Md.

A cicada enjoys the view from a blueberry plant at Butler's Orchard farm.

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

June 15, 2021 | D'arcy, B.C.

A tornado is seen in a field.

NEIL SERFAS/via REUTERS

June 17, 2021 | Mumbai, India

A health worker swabs a traveler's nose to test for the coronavirus at a train station.

Rajanish Kakade/AP

June 14, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Rep. Ilhan Omar sheds a tear during a moment of silence on the Capitol steps in recognition of the 600,000 American lives lost to covid-19.

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

