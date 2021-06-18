Here are 14 of the week’s best photos

Photography
Israelis celebrate the end of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year rule in Tel Aviv; Wasabi the Pekingese, named Best in Show, prepares for the 2021 Westminster Dog Show in Tarrytown, N.Y.; Queen Elizabeth prepares to cut a cake with a sword during a G-7 Summit reception in Cornwall, Britain; Rep. Ilhan Omar sheds a tear during a moment of silence to commemorate the 600,000 American lives lost to covid-19. See 14 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Oded Balilty/AP
Oded Balilty/AP
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Spasiyana Sergieva/Reuters
For The Washington Post
Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post
Patrick Semansky/AP
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post
POOL/REUTERS
Kim Ludbrook/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
STR/AFP via Getty Images
Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post
NEIL SERFAS/via REUTERS
Rajanish Kakade/AP
Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post