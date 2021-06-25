Photography

Here are 17 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 25, 2021

Sha’Carri Richardson secures her spot on the U.S. Olympics Track & Field team after winning the Women’s 100 Meter during team trials in Eugene, Ore.; people dance in the streets during Million Moe March on Juneteeth in Washington, D.C.; an oceanfront condominium partially collapses in Miami; supporters of Britney Spears listen to the court hearing regarding the pop singer’s 13-year long conservatorship in Los Angeles; giant panda Shin Shin delivers twin cubs at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoological Park. See 17 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Matias Delacroix/AP

June 18, 2021 | Eugene, Ore.

Sha'Carri Richardson reacts after competing in the first round of the Women's 100 Meter during the first day of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

June 19, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Participants march alongside the Moechella truck playing go-go during the Million Moe March.

Amanda Voisard for The Washington Post

June 20, 2021 | Lebanon, Tenn.

Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Pedigree Toyota, pits during the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

June 19, 2021 | Copenhagen

People enjoy warm weather at the Kastrup Sea Bath.

HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS

June 19, 2021 | Sinj, Croatia

Croatian rowers Martin Sinkovic and Valent Sinkovic and their coach practice for the Tokyo Olympics at Peruca Lake.

Antonio Bronic/Reuters

June 21, 2021 | Caracas, Venezuela

Enthusiasts practice yoga to mark International Yoga Day on the rooftop of ARA Yoga Caracas Studio.

Matias Delacroix/AP

June 19, 2021 | Lahore, Pakistan

Children of Afghan refugees play in an Afghan Basti area on the eve of World Refugee Day.

AFP/Getty Images

June 24, 2021 | Miami, Florida

A view of the rubble of a 12-story condominium tower that partially collapsed.

Saul Martinez/for The Washington Post

June 21, 2021 Woodridge, Ill.

Bridget Casey sits in the driveway of her severely damaged home with her son Nate, 16, and daughter Marion, 14, after a tornado swept through the area.

Rich Hein/AP

June 23, 2021 | Vatican City

Pope Francis shakes hand with a man wearing a Spider-Man costume at the end of the weekly general audience in the San Damaso courtyard.

VATICAN MEDIA/AFP/Getty Images

June 23, 2021 | Bregenz, Austria

Actors perform during rehearsals for "Rigoletto" ahead of the Bregenz Festival 2021 at SeebŸhne Bregenz.

Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images

June 20, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Eric Smith, right, with his sons Eric Smith, II, 9, left, and Chase Smith, 7, center, before a motorcade to honor Black fathers on Father's Day.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

June 23, 2021 | Los Angeles

Britney Spears supporters listen to a feed from the courtroom outside a hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse.

Chris Pizzello/AP

June 21, 2021 | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopians queue to cast their votes in the general election at a polling center near Entoto Park.

Ben Curtis/AP

June 22, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) makes his way back to his office after leaving the Senate chambers.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

June 23, 2021 | Tokyo

A staff member handles one of the newly-born twin cubs delivered by giant panda Shin Shin at Ueno Zoological Park.

TOKYO ZOOLOGICAL PARK SOCIETY/AFP/Getty Images

June 20, 2021 | Rio de Janeiro

Youths rest on a boat in Paqueta island during part of the “Paqueta vacinada” (Paqueta vaccinated) project that aims to vaccinate the whole population over 18-years-old.

PILAR OLIVARES/REUTERS

Photo editing by Dee Swan, Monique Woo, Stephen Cook and Troy Witcher