Here are 17 of the week’s best photos

Sha’Carri Richardson secures her spot on the U.S. Olympics Track & Field team after winning the Women’s 100 Meter during team trials in Eugene, Ore.; people dance in the streets during Million Moe March on Juneteeth in Washington, D.C.; an oceanfront condominium partially collapses in Miami; supporters of Britney Spears listen to the court hearing regarding the pop singer’s 13-year long conservatorship in Los Angeles; giant panda Shin Shin delivers twin cubs at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoological Park. See 17 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Credits
Photo editing by Dee Swan, Monique Woo, Stephen Cook and Troy Witcher