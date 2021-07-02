Photography

Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 2, 2021

People cheer after hearing the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis; China celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Communist Part with a mass gala in Beijing; Princes William and Harry unveil a statue of their mother, Diana, at Kensington Palace; Search and rescue crews continue to look for survivors in the collapsed Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla. See 13 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty Images

Mud-covered farmers play in a rice paddy field in Tokha, Nepal during "National Paddy Day," which marks the start of the annual rice planting season.

People gather to watch competitors perform in a runway style ball event during Pride in the Plaza in Silver Spring, Md.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

People on a bus try to touch hands of soldiers of the Tigray Defense Force (TDF) on a truck in Mekele, Ethiopia.

YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

People react while chanting "1 down 3 to go" after hearing the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Dancers perform at a mass gala marking the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party at the Olympic Bird's Nest stadium in Beijing City.

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, left, and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, unveil a new statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Bill Cosby is greeted outside his house after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction and ordered him released from prison immediately.

RACHEL WISNIEWSKI/REUTERS

Pam Wilson, 62, sits outside with her dog Harley at the Sunrise Center cooling center during a heat wave that enveloped the Pacific Northwest.

ALISHA JUCEVIC/For The Washington Post

Rotem and Dani, newly-arrived tourists from Israel, sit in a Jacuzzi as Phuket, Thailand reopens.

JORGE SILVA/REUTERS

July 1, 2021 | New York City, N.Y.

Alan Weisselberg, center, arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court.

John Taggart for The Washington Post

July 2, 2021 | Sadr City, Iraq

An Iraqi man connects overhead cables providing generator electricity to homes and businesses amid power outages and soaring temperatures.

AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images

Rescue crews and their search and rescue dog continue to look for survivors in the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

June 27, 2021 | Surfside, Fla.

A Jewish mother and her six daughters pray on the beach a few blocks from the ruins of the Champlain Towers Condos in Surfside, Fla.

Maggie Steber for The Washington Post

