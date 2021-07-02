Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

People cheer after hearing the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis; China celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Communist Part with a mass gala in Beijing; Princes William and Harry unveil a statue of their mother, Diana, at Kensington Palace; Search and rescue crews continue to look for survivors in the collapsed Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla. See 13 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.