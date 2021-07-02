Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

Photography
People cheer after hearing the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis; China celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Communist Part with a mass gala in Beijing; Princes William and Harry unveil a statue of their mother, Diana, at Kensington Palace; Search and rescue crews continue to look for survivors in the collapsed Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla. See 13 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.
PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty Images
PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty Images
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
RACHEL WISNIEWSKI/REUTERS
ALISHA JUCEVIC/For The Washington Post
JORGE SILVA/REUTERS
John Taggart for The Washington Post
AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post
Maggie Steber for The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Dee Swan, Monique Woo, Stephen Cook and Troy Witcher