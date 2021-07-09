Photography

Here are 15 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 9, 2021

What’s left of the Champlain South tower in Surfside, Fla. is demolished; Tropical Storm Elsa makes its way past St. Petersburg, Fla.; Zaila Avant-garde, 14, becomes the first African-American winner of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals at Walt Disney World Resort; fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument during an Independence Day celebration at the National Mall. See 15 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

July 4, 2021 | Surfside, Fla.

A controlled explosion brings down the unstable remains of the Champlain South tower.

July 7, 2021 | St. Petersburg, Fla.

Wind and rain continued after Tropical Storm Elsa made its way past the Tampa Bay Area.

Thomas Simonetti/The Washington Post

July 6, 2021 | Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainians burn straw pillars as they celebrate the traditional pagan holiday of Ivana-Kupala, which marks the beginning of summer.

July 5, 2021 | Moscow

An applicant performs in front of the jury for her admission exam at The State College for Circus and Variety Arts.

NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images

July 4, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Independence Day revelers cheer and celebrate on the National Mall.

Craig Hudson/For the Washington Post

July 8, 2021 | Edinburgh, Scotland

Five members of the Brass Gumbo band play their instruments in between the columns of the National Monument of Scotland on Calton Hill.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

July 9, 2021 | Igualada, Spain

Hot air balloons participate in the 25th European Hot Air Balloon Festival.

LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

July 7, 2021 | Tampa

The Tampa Bay Lightning ice hockey team celebrates after defeating the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in Game Five to win the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup finals at Amalie Arena.

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

July 6, 2021 | Pamplona, Spain

Fans react to Spain's loss against Italy in the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal.

Alvaro Barrientos/AP

July 8, 2021 | Plumas National Forest, Calif.

An animal sprints across a road as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, burns behind it.

Noah Berger/AP

July 6, 2021 | Charigram, Bangladesh

A domestic cattle stands next to a dwarf cow named Rani, whose owners applied to the Guinness Book of Records claiming it to be the smallest cow in the world.

MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images

July 4, 2021 | Granby, Colo.

Aida Hester paints an American flag on a horse before taking part in a Fourth of July parade.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

July 8, 2021 | Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from New Orleans, wins the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort.

JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS

July 7, 2021 | Sant'Alfio, Italy

Streams of red hot lava flow down Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano.

ETNA WALK/MARCO RESTIVO/via REUTERS

July 4, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Fireworks explode past the Washington Monument during the Independence Day celebration at the National Mall.

Michael Blackshire/The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Dee Swan, Monique Woo, Stephen Cook and Troy Witcher