Here are 15 of the week’s best photos

Photography
What’s left of the Champlain South tower in Surfside, Fla. is demolished; Tropical Storm Elsa makes its way past St. Petersburg, Fla.; Zaila Avant-garde, 14, becomes the first African-American winner of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals at Walt Disney World Resort; fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument during an Independence Day celebration at the National Mall. See 15 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.
GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images
GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images
Thomas Simonetti/The Washington Post
NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images
Craig Hudson/For the Washington Post
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
Mike Carlson/Getty Images
Alvaro Barrientos/AP
Noah Berger/AP
MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS
ETNA WALK/MARCO RESTIVO/via REUTERS
Michael Blackshire/The Washington Post
More from the Post
Photos: Tropical Storm Elsa
African American spelling bee champ makes history with flair
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Dee Swan, Monique Woo, Stephen Cook and Troy Witcher