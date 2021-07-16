Here are 17 of the week’s best photos

Photography
A family stays cool during an excessive heat warning in California’s Central Valley; a campsite in Roermond, Netherlands, is flooded after heavy rainfall in the region; the Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Va., is formally taken down; the VSS Unity, carrying billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson and his crew, makes it to the edge of space; singer Olivia Rodrigo visits the White House. See 17 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Stefani Reynolds/For The Washington Post
Max Whittaker/For The Washington Post
Kiran Ridley/Getty Images
Matias Delacroix/AP
Pete Caster/Lewiston Tribune/AP
Emilienne Malfatto/For The Washington Post
Patrick Baz/AFP/Getty Images
Michael Probst/AP
Scott McIntyre/For The Washington Post
ROGAN WARD/REUTERS
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
Joe Skipper/Reuters
Craig Hudson/For the Washington Post
Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images
Evan Vucci/AP
Olivier Chassignole/AFP/Getty Images
More from the Post
Europe floods: Before and after images reveal the extent of the destruction
British billionaire Richard Branson flies above 50 miles in his space plane, becoming first ‘space baron’ to qualify for astronaut wings
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Dee Swan, Monique Woo, Stephen Cook and Troy Witcher