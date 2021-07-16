Photography

Here are 17 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 16, 2021

A family stays cool during an excessive heat warning in California’s Central Valley; a campsite in Roermond, Netherlands, is flooded after heavy rainfall in the region; the Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Va., is formally taken down; the VSS Unity, carrying billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson and his crew, makes it to the edge of space; singer Olivia Rodrigo visits the White House. See 17 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

July 12, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Visitors take photos at the Lincoln Memorial.

Stefani Reynolds/For The Washington Post

July 10, 2021 | Folsom, Calif.

A family floats in Lake Natoma during an excessive heat warning in California’s Central Valley, where temperatures were forecasted to reach 115 degrees.

Max Whittaker/For The Washington Post

July 14, 2021 | Paris

Fireworks light up the Eiffel Tower as part the annual Bastille Day Celebrations.

Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

July 14, 2021 | Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Members of the news media gather around supporters of slain President Jovenel Moise outside the presidential palace. Moïse was assassinated July 7.

Matias Delacroix/AP

July 7, 2021 | Lewiston, Idaho

A boat heads down the Snake River as smoke from the Asotin Complex Fire west of Clarkston, Wash., wafts eastward.

Pete Caster/Lewiston Tribune/AP

July 13, 2021 | Nasiriyah, Iraq

A man inspects what remains of the covid ward of the al-​Hussein Teaching Hospital, which burned down during the night of July 12 and 13.

Emilienne Malfatto/For The Washington Post

July 14, 2021 | Beirut, Lebanon

Pigeons fly over destroyed containers near the damaged grain silos at the port, almost a year after the Aug. 4 explosion that killed more than 200 people and injured scores of others.

Patrick Baz/AFP/Getty Images

July 15, 2021 | Roermond, Netherlands

Caravans and campers are under water at the De Hatenboer campsite due to the heavy rainfall, which has caused flooding in the region.

July 15, 2021 | Insul, Germany

A hotel owner sits on a Jesus statue in front of his damaged hotel. People have died and dozens are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing buildings to collapse.

Michael Probst/AP

July 13, 2021 | Miami, Fla.

From left, Kayli Fernandez, Brianni Correa and Jelacy Tirator cheer during a rally at Tamiami Park in support of the protests in Cuba, which were sparked by the mistreatment of the Cuban people by the government.

Scott McIntyre/For The Washington Post

July 14, 2021 | Durban, South Africa

People loot an area near a burning warehouse after violence erupted following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma.

ROGAN WARD/REUTERS

July 10, 2021 | Charlottesville, Va.

The statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee is tied down onto a flat bed truck in Market Street Park after being formally removed by the city.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

July 11, 2021 | Truth or Consequences, N.M.

Virgin Galactic’s passenger rocket plane VSS Unity, carrying billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson and his crew, begins its ascent to the edge of space above Spaceport America.

Joe Skipper/Reuters

July 10, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Brian Scott plays Wiffle Ball with his son Jacob, 12, outside of the reopened East Front of the U.S. Capitol. The protective fencing surrounding the Capitol was taken down six months after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Craig Hudson/For the Washington Post

July 16, 2021 | Tokyo, Japan

A hot air balloon created by Japanese art group “mŽ” pops up over the trees at Yoyogi Park. It is part of a project called “Masayume,” a Japanese word for a dream that becomes reality.

Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

July 14, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Singer Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the White House to meet with President Biden about promoting the importance of youth vaccination.

Evan Vucci/AP

July 10, 2021 | Chamonix Mont Blanc

Members of the Chamonix guides company take part in a hike between the Aiguille du Midi and the Helbronner point to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the high mountain association.

Olivier Chassignole/AFP/Getty Images

Credits

Photo editing by Dee Swan, Monique Woo, Stephen Cook and Troy Witcher