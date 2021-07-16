Here are 17 of the week’s best photos

A family stays cool during an excessive heat warning in California’s Central Valley; a campsite in Roermond, Netherlands, is flooded after heavy rainfall in the region; the Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Va., is formally taken down; the VSS Unity, carrying billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson and his crew, makes it to the edge of space; singer Olivia Rodrigo visits the White House. See 17 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.