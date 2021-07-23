Photography

Here are 15 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 23, 2021

A passenger-filled subway car is submerged in water after heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, China; President Biden is presented with his own Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey during the team’s visit to the White House; Wally Funk becomes the oldest person to ever go into space; athletes from around the world take part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony. See 15 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Bryan Daniels/AP

July 21, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Scarlett Zelaya, 10, of Woodbridge, Va., cools off under a water mister during a visit to the Smithsonian National Zoological Park.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

July 21, 2021 | Beit Shean, Israel

Israeli Arabs stand under a waterfall during the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday at Gan HaShlosha National Park.

Oded Balilty/AP

July 21, 2021 | Tokyo

A diver trains for the Olympics at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

STEFAN WERMUTH/REUTERS

July 20, 2021 | Zhengzhou, China

A subway car is submerged in water following heavy rains and flooding in the Henan province.

merakiZz-/AFP/Getty Images

July 17, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

People attempt to find cover after gunshots were heard outside Nationals Park during a game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

July 21, 2021 | Tokyo

Midfielder Lindsey Horan, left, of Team USA, and midfielder Kosovare Asllani of Team Sweden go up for a header during the first round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Stadium. This is Team USA's first loss in 44 matches over 2 1/2 years.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

July 20, 2021 | Milwaukee

Fans watch Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

Jeffrey Phelps/AP

July 20, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers co-owner Bryan Glazer presents President Biden a team jersey during a celebration of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl victory on the South Lawn at the White House.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

July 20, 2021 | Van Horn, Texas

Mark Bezos, left, and Jeff Bezos, center, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin, applaud as Wally Funk, right, describes their flight experience from the spaceport.

Tony Gutierrez/AP

July 19, 2021 | London

A man jumps on the dance floor shortly after the reopening at The Piano Works in Farringdon.

Alberto Pezzali/AP

July 23, 2021 | Tokyo

Athletes watch as fireworks go off during the Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

July 16, 2021 | Saut d'Eau, Haiti

Voodoo pilgrims bathe in waters believed to have purifying powers during an annual celebration of Haiti's most celebrated patron saint, Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

Matias Delacroix/AP

July 18, 2021 | Oregon

A bear cub clings to a tree after being spotted by a safety officer at the Bootleg Fire.

Bryan Daniels/Bootleg Fire Incident Command/AP

July 16, 2021 | Sinzig, Germany

A piano covered in mud is seen in the house of the Poppe family, who was evacuated when an unprecedented flash flood hit their neighborhood.

Daniel Etter for The Washington Post

July 16, 2021 | Bly, Ore.

Fire from the Bootleg Fire illuminates smoke at night.

Payton Bruni/AFP/Getty Images

Credits

Photo editing by Dee Swan, Monique Woo, Stephen Cook and Troy Witcher