Here are 15 of the week’s best photos

Photography
A passenger-filled subway car is submerged in water after heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, China; President Biden is presented with his own Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey during the team’s visit to the White House; Wally Funk becomes the oldest person to ever go into space; athletes from around the world take part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony. See 15 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Bryan Daniels/AP
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Oded Balilty/AP
STEFAN WERMUTH/REUTERS
merakiZz-/AFP/Getty Images
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Alberto Pezzali/AP
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Matias Delacroix/AP
Bryan Daniels/Bootleg Fire Incident Command/AP
Daniel Etter for The Washington Post
Payton Bruni/AFP/Getty Images
Credits
Photo editing by Dee Swan, Monique Woo, Stephen Cook and Troy Witcher