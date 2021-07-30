Photography

Here are 12 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 30, 2021

Firefighters attempt to gain control of the Dixie fire near Quincy, Calif.; Prince’s shoes sit on display at his home in Chanhassen, Minn.; Katie Ledecky wins gold in the 1,500-meter freestyle at the Olympics; President Biden runs out of pens. See 12 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images

July 28, 2021 | Jerusalem

Children enjoy a water fountain on a summer night.

July 29, 2021 | Quincy, Calif.

Firefighters perform an operation to combat the Dixie fire.

July 27, 2021 | Washington

D.C. police officer Michael Fanone, center, prepares to depart after testifying at a House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

July 27, 2021 | Moscow

A flock of birds flies in front of an aircraft contrail at sunset.

July 14, 2021 | Dakar, Senegal

A woman carries a load of recyclable waste on her head in the Mbeubeuss landfill.

July 27, 2021 | Chiba, Japan

Brazil's Italo Ferreira rides a wave during the Olympics men's surfing quarterfinals at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach.

July 10, 2021 | Valea-Trestieni, Moldova

People take photos in a lavender field.

June 30, 2021 | Chanhassen, Minn.

Prince's shoes on display at Paisley Park, his home and studio.

July 28, 2021 | Tokyo

Team USA's Katie Ledecky, right, with a big lead, competes in the 1,500-meter freestyle final and goes on to win the Olympic gold medal. This is the first time women have been able to compete in the 1,500-meter race.

July 24, 2021 | Tokyo

Nigeria's Uche Eke competes on the horizontal bar during the men's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the Olympics.

July 27, 2021 | Tokyo

Members of Team USA, including, from left, Sunisa Lee, Simone Biles, Grace McCallum and Jordan Chiles, celebrate during the artistic gymnastics women's team final at the Olympics. Biles withdrew from the team final after her first rotation at the vault.

July 22, 2021 | Washington

President Biden ran out of ceremonial pens — Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), with her hand raised, didn't receive one — as he signed the VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act in the East Room of the White House.

Credits

Photo editing by Dee Swan, Monique Woo, Stephen Cook and Troy Witcher