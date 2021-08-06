Photography

Here are 14 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 6, 2021

A cat gets loose in Yankee Stadium; Simone Biles goes on to win bronze in the Olympics Beam Final in Tokyo; the Dixie Fire continues to devastate the western U.S.; a praying mantis hitches a ride at a Washington National game. See 14 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images

Aug. 3, 2021 | Aigues-Mortes, France

A pink flamingo stands among flamingo chicks during the annual tagging and controlling operation to monitor the evolution of the species.

Pascal Guyot/AFP/Getty Images

Pascal Guyot/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 2, 2021 | New York

Members of the grounds crew try to catch a cat that got loose on the field during the eighth inning between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Aug. 3, 2021 | Hebron, Palestine

Palestinian high school students spray foam from a car window to celebrate passing their final exams known as "Tawjihi."

HAZEM BADER/AFP/Getty Images

HAZEM BADER/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 2, 2021 | Tokyo

A member of the Israel duet team flies in the air during their artistic swimming performance at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS

MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS

Aug. 3, 2021 | Tokyo

Team USA's Simone Biles flips through the air as she performs her dismount during the Women's Gymnastics Balance Beam Final at Ariake Gymnastics Center.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Aug. 3, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) reacts to a news story about her after the Centers for Disease Control extended a partial moratorium on evictions.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Aug. 5, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

President Biden shakes hands with D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee, left, after signing H.R. 3325, an act to award four congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

July 31, 2021 | Villa de Leyva, Colombia

An alien-shaped kite flies overhead at the Astronomy Festival, where astronomers from around the world celebrate the 60th anniversary of the first man in space, Soviet cosmonaut and pilot Yuri Alekseyevich Gagarin.

Ivan Valencia/AP

Ivan Valencia/AP

Aug. 5, 2021 | Canyondam, Calif.

Trees torched by the Dixie Fire at dusk.

Stuart W. Palley for The Washington Post

Stuart W. Palley for The Washington Post

July 30, 2021 | Tirana, Albania

A man and his dog cool off in a fountain at Skanderbeg Square as a heat wave hits the region.

Gent Shkullaku/AFP/Getty Images

Gent Shkullaku/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 1, 2021 | Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, France

Giant panda Huan Huan, which means "Happy" in Chinese, and her twin cubs are seen inside their enclosure after she gave birth at Beauval Zoo.

Guillaume Souvant/AFP/Getty Images

Guillaume Souvant/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 1, 2021 | Syrcause, Utah

Park visitors wade in the waters of the Great Salt Lake at Antelope Island.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

July 31, 2021 | Kasaoka, Japan

A sunflower with seeds removed to create a smiley face at the Kasaoka Bay Farm sunflower festival, which showcases around one million sunflowers in full bloom.

Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

Aug. 2, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

A praying mantis sits on Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles through the last innings in the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

More from the Post

Inside Greenville, Calif., the town ‘lost’ to the Dixie Fire

Perspective | Here are the winners of this year’s Women Photograph Project grants

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Dee Swan, Monique Woo, Stephen Cook, Troy Witcher and Kenneth Dickerman