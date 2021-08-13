Here are 12 of the week’s best photos

Photography
MerMagic Con, advertised as the largest mermaid convention in the world, takes place in Virginia; firefighting helicopters fill up with water to battle the raging wildfires in Greece; the annual Perseid meteor shower looms over West Virginia; Zambians head to the polls to elect their next president after a tense campaign dominated by economic woes. See 12 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images
Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone/AP
BAZ RATNER/REUTERS
NICOLAS ECONOMOU/REUTERS
ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP/Getty Images
BILL INGALLS/NASA/AFP/Getty Images
Alvaro Barrientos/AP
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images
Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images
Allison Joyce/Getty Images
MARCO LONGARI/AFP/Getty Images
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Monique Woo, Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook