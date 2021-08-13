Photography

Here are 12 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 13, 2021

MerMagic Con, advertised as the largest mermaid convention in the world, takes place in Virginia; firefighting helicopters fill up with water to battle the raging wildfires in Greece; the annual Perseid meteor shower looms over West Virginia; Zambians head to the polls to elect their next president after a tense campaign dominated by economic woes. See 12 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 7

Members of the Society of Fat Mermaids swim during MerMagic Con at the Freedom Aquatic Center in Manassas, Va.

Aug. 12

Sheep in their alpine pastures in Flaesch, Switzerland.

Aug. 10

Elephants on the move in Amboseli National Park in southern Kenya.

Aug. 10

Firefighting helicopters fill up with water off a beach in the village of Pefki on the Greek island of Evia.

Aug. 9

Volunteers wait in a field to support firefighters as a wildfire burns next to the village of Kamatriades on the island of Evia, Greece.

Aug. 11

Seen from Spruce Knob, W.Va., a meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseid meteor shower.

Aug. 11

People cool off in the Arga River on a hot summer day in Pamplona, Spain.

Aug. 10

A couple stands in a rain shower in Moscow.

Aug. 9

A worker is sprayed with disinfectant in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, after the burial of a baby who died in the womb when the mother contracted covid-19.

Aug. 11

A child plays in a puddle during a rainstorm in a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

Aug. 12, 2021

Zambians wait in line at a polling station in Lusaka to elect their next president after a tense campaign dominated by economic woes in Africa’s first coronavirus-era sovereign defaulting country.

Aug. 8

Fireworks go off at Olympic Stadium during the Closing Ceremonies of the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Credits

Photo editing by Monique Woo, Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook