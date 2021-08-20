Photography

Here are 14 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 20, 2021

Young seals are released back into the wild from the German island of Juist; icebergs break off from the receding Heinabergsjokull glacier in Iceland; a major and deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes the island nation of Haiti; the Taliban sweeps in and takes control of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, after capturing most of the country. See 14 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Kim Ludbrook/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Aug. 17 | Johannesburg

The morning sun rises behind a bird colony on an island in Zoo lake.

Aug. 13 | Juist, Germany

Young seals “Max,” “Martin” and “Sixtyfour” are released back into the wild by the Norddeich seal breeding station.

Sina Schuldt/DPA/AP

Aug. 16 | Hofn, Iceland

Icebergs break off from the receding Heinabergsjokull glacier with their reflections on a lake of the meltwater. Since the 1990s, 90% of Iceland's glaciers have been retreating and projections for the future show a continued and strong reduction in size of its three ice caps.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Aug. 14 | Bozkurt, Turkey

Overturned cars lie amid destruction along a mud-covered street. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads impassable.

Ismail Coskun/IHA/AP

Aug. 17 | Doyle, Calif.

Destiney Barnard holds Raymond William Goetchius while stranded at a gas station near the Dixie Fire. Barnard was helping Goetchius and his family evacuate from Susanville when her car broke down.

Noah Berger/AP

Aug. 17 | Pollock Pines, Calif.

The Caldor Fire burns in the El Dorado National Forest. The fire, which burned over 22,000 acres and destroyed dozens of structures, was fueled by a dry forest.

Stuart W. Palley for The Washington Post

Aug. 17 | Lianyungang, China

Residents line up to receive nucleic acid tests for covid-19.

AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 16 | Les Cayes, Haiti

A woman cries as Tropical Storm Grace hits a refugee camp set up at Parc Lande de Gabion stadium after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti two days earlier.

Richard Pierrin/Getty Images

Aug. 16 | Srinagar, Kashmir

Kashmiri Shiite Muslim women and children watch a Muharram procession from a house. Muharram is a month of mourning in remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of prophet Muhammad.

Mukhtar Khan/AP

Aug. 15 | Kabul

Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Zabi Karimi/AP

Aug. 15 | Kabul

Afghan citizens pack inside a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III plane as they are transported from Hamid Karzai International Airport following the Taliban's sweep into the capital after capturing most of the country.

Capt. Chris Herbert/U.S. Air Force/AP

Aug. 18 | L'Asile, Haiti

People attend a funeral for Ydemi Barbier who was killed by a landslide during last week's earthquake.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Aug. 18

Burned forests surround the Givat Yearim moshav in the mountains west of Jerusalem after wildfires that have ravaged woodland were brought under control.

AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 13 | Paraguari, Paraguay

Pink liquid waste, from the Durli Leathers S.A. tannery, sits in a deposit dug into an open field on the day the Environment Ministry stopped its operations. Nearby landowners fear that once it rains the liquid will contaminate the streams that drain into Lake Ypoa, and suspect the deaths of eight cattle were caused by drinking water near this deposit.

Jorge Saenz/AP

Credits

Photo editing by Monique Woo, Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook