Here are 14 of the week’s best photos

Photography
Young seals are released back into the wild from the German island of Juist; icebergs break off from the receding Heinabergsjokull glacier in Iceland; a major and deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes the island nation of Haiti; the Taliban sweeps in and takes control of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, after capturing most of the country. See 14 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Kim Ludbrook/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
KIM LUDBROOK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Sina Schuldt/DPA/AP
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Ismail Coskun/IHA/AP
Noah Berger/AP
Stuart W. Palley for The Washington Post
AFP/Getty Images
Richard Pierrin/Getty Images
Mukhtar Khan/AP
Zabi Karimi/AP
Capt. Chris Herbert/U.S. Air Force/AP
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
AFP/Getty Images
Jorge Saenz/AP
Credits
Photo editing by Monique Woo, Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook