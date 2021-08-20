Here are 14 of the week’s best photos

Young seals are released back into the wild from the German island of Juist; icebergs break off from the receding Heinabergsjokull glacier in Iceland; a major and deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes the island nation of Haiti; the Taliban sweeps in and takes control of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, after capturing most of the country. See 14 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.