Here are 17 of the week’s best photos

A man attempts the viral milk crate challenge in Venice Calif.; Sheep are organized into the outline of a heart to honor the memory of loved one in Guyra, Australia; Afghan refugees arrive at Dulles International Airport; Students in Alexandria, Va., go back to school. See 17 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images

Aug. 24 | Venice, Calif.

A man takes a tumble as he participates in the viral milk crate challenge.

Aug. 20 | New Taipei City, Taiwan

Fishermen use fire to attract fish on the last remaining traditional sulfuric fire fishing boat.

Aug. 21 | Kyburz, Calif.

A firefighter battles flames of the Caldor Fire, which has scorched more than 140,000 acres since sparking in mid-August.

Aug. 25 | Tokyo

China's Li Hao, left, and Ukraine's Artem Manko compete in the men’s individual saber final at the Paralympic Games.

Aug. 27 | Moscow

A Vietnamese T-72 tank competes in a tank biathlon as part of the 2021 International Army Games.

Aug. 22 | Portland, Ore.

A member of the Proud Boys, a far-right group with a history of violence, and a counterprotester fight in a truck.

Aug. 23 | Waverly, Tenn.

Ernest Hollis looks for items at his granddaughter's house, which was devastated by flooding.

Aug. 19 | Camp-Perrin, Haiti

People sit atop a collapsed home after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake Aug. 14 ravaged the southwestern part of the country.

Aug. 25 | Quezon City, Philippines

A health care worker moves an oxygen tank as coronavirus-infected patients are treated at a chapel converted into an intensive care unit.

Aug. 21 | East St. Louis, Ill.

Sabrina Dunigan cries out as she visits the caskets of her five children, who were killed in an Aug. 6 apartment fire.

Aug. 21 | Kabul

U.S. Air Force personnel prepare to bring evacuees aboard an Air Force C-17 in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Kabul's airport.

Aug. 23 | Dulles, Va.

Afghan refugees at Dulles International Airport board a bus bound for Dulles Expo Center, for processing.

Aug. 5 | Guyra, Australia

Lockdown kept sheep farmer Ben Jackson from his aunt’s funeral, so he honored her memory with a flock organized in the shape of a heart.

Aug. 24 | Swiss Prealps

“A New Breath,” a giant land-art fresco produced with biodegradable paint by French artist Guillaume Legros, known as Saype, is displayed at the top of Moleson mountain.

Aug. 27 | Varvara, Bulgaria

A girl watches the kites above during the Varvara Kite Fest.

Aug. 23 | Alexandria, Va.

Students prepare to enter Stratford Landing Elementary School on their first day back.

Aug. 23 | Bologna, Italy

World War II veteran Martin Adler, center, is greeted by Mafalda Naldi, right, and her sister, Giuliana Naldi. The 97-year-old American saved the Italian sisters and their brother in 1944.

