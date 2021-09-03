Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

Surfers gather for a paddle-out at Huntington Beach, Calif.; President Biden honors the 13 U.S. service members killed in an attack at the Kabul airport as their remains arrive at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware; Hurricane Ida and its remnants wreak havoc in many parts of the country; sheep are unloaded in preparation for the Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship in Midway, Utah. See 13 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.