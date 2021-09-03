Photography

Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 3, 2021

Surfers gather for a paddle-out at Huntington Beach, Calif.; President Biden honors the 13 U.S. service members killed in an attack at the Kabul airport as their remains arrive at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware; Hurricane Ida and its remnants wreak havoc in many parts of the country; sheep are unloaded in preparation for the Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship in Midway, Utah. See 13 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

STR/AFP via Getty Images

Aug. 27 | Panjin, China

An aerial view of the Red Beach, so named because of the Suaeda salsa plant that grows across the marshland.

Aug. 28 | Huntington Beach, Calif.

Surfers form a circle off the Huntington Beach Pier during a paddle-out for Rick “Rockin’ Fig” Fignetti, a surfer and surf shop owner who died July 16 of a heart attack.

Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register/AP

Aug. 29 | Dover Air Force Base, Del.

President Biden watches as the remains of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, are taken from an Air Force plane. Nikoui and 12 other U.S. service members died in an attack at the Kabul airport on Aug. 26.

Carolyn Kaster/AP

Aug. 31 | Kandahar, Afghanistan

Supporters of the Taliban celebrate the U.S. military withdrawal from the country after 20 years of war.

AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 25 | Torkham, Khyber Pass, Pakistan

Members of an Afghan family return to Afghanistan after their Pakistani visas expired.

Sarah Caron for The Washington Post

Aug. 31 | Meyers, Calif.

A long-exposure photo taken from Echo Summit on U.S. Route 50 shows the Caldor Fire burning into Christmas Valley near South Lake Tahoe.

Stuart Palley for the Washington Post

Aug. 30 | Houma, La.

Jame Hand, 19, comforts his mother, Alzile Marie Hand, 66, outside their damaged house after Hurricane Ida ravaged their neighborhood.

Go Nakamura for The Washington Post

Aug. 30 | Houma, La.

Buildings lie in ruins in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida’s landfall in southern Louisiana.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Sept. 1 | Annapolis, Md.

A tornado spawned by the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit Anne Arundel County.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Sept. 1 | Manassas, Va.

A dog is led to a waiting van after being evacuated from Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Sept. 1 | Midway, Utah

A sheep leaps from a truck ahead of the annual Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship, which tests the herding skills of some of the world’s most highly trained border collies and their handlers.

Rick Bowmer/AP

Aug. 31 | Washington, D.C.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough of the Washington Mystics drives to the basket against Connecticut Sun guard/forward Kaila Charles during first-half action.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Sept. 2 | Tokyo

Kaede Maegawa of Team Japan competes in the Women’s Long Jump T63 on Day 9 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Photo editing by Dee Swan, Monique Woo, Troy Witcher and Kenneth Dickerman