Here are 14 of the week’s best photos

“The French Spiderman” scales the TotalEnergies tower in Courbevoie, France. President Biden visits a New Jersey neighborhood hit by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The Robert E. Lee statue is taken down in Richmond. The Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, takes place after being canceled last year amid the pandemic and then being postponed this year. Here’s a look at 14 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.