Here are 14 of the week’s best photos

Photography
“The French Spiderman” scales the TotalEnergies tower in Courbevoie, France. President Biden visits a New Jersey neighborhood hit by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The Robert E. Lee statue is taken down in Richmond. The Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, takes place after being canceled last year amid the pandemic and then being postponed this year. Here’s a look at 14 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.
Andrew Kelly/Reuters
Andrew Kelly/Reuters
ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS
Miguel SCHINCARIOL/AFP/Getty Images
Evan Vucci/AP
Hoshang Hashimi/AFP/Getty Images
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
Mukhtar Khan/AP
Alberto Saiz/AP
Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images
Raul Agui/Getty Images
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Marco Ugarte/AP
Matt Slocum/AP
Credits
Photo editing by Monique Woo, Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook and Kenneth Dickerman