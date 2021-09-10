Photography

Here are 14 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 10, 2021

“The French Spiderman” scales the TotalEnergies tower in Courbevoie, France. President Biden visits a New Jersey neighborhood hit by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The Robert E. Lee statue is taken down in Richmond. The Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, takes place after being canceled last year amid the pandemic and then being postponed this year. Here’s a look at 14 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Sept. 5 | New York City

A model prepares backstage during Harlem Fashion Week.

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Sept. 7 | Courbevoie, France

Urban climber Alain Robert, also known as "the French Spiderman," and climbers Martin Banot, Alexis Landot and Leo Urban scale the TotalEnergies tower.

ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS

ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS

Sept. 7 | Sao Paulo, Brazil

People take part in a demonstration in support of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Brazil's Independence Day.

Miguel SCHINCARIOL/AFP/Getty Images

Miguel SCHINCARIOL/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 7 | Manville, N.J.

President Biden hugs a resident as he tours a neighborhood affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Evan Vucci/AP

Evan Vucci/AP

Sept. 7 | Kabul

A Taliban fighter stands guard as Afghan women demonstrate during an anti-Pakistan rally near the Pakistan Embassy.

Hoshang Hashimi/AFP/Getty Images

Hoshang Hashimi/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 8 | Richmond

A crew lifts the top half of the Robert E. Lee statue to be transported during the removal of the monument.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

Sept. 7 | Srinagar, India

Firefighters and civilians work together to extinguish a blaze.

Mukhtar Khan/AP

Mukhtar Khan/AP

Sept. 5 | Valencia, Spain

A falla burns during the traditional Fallas festival. Fallas are large structures made of cardboard portraying current events and personalities in which individual figures, or ninots, are placed.

Alberto Saiz/AP

Alberto Saiz/AP

Sept. 5 | Roth, Germany

Athletes in the swim leg of the Challenge Roth competition.

Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images

Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images

Sept. 7 | Acapulco, Mexico

Cars hang off the side of a mountain after a magnitude-7.1 earthquake.

Raul Agui/Getty Images

Raul Agui/Getty Images

Sept. 3 | Washington.

Washington Nationals outfielder Andrew Stevenson flies over home plate after colliding with New York Mets catcher Chance Sisco. He was safe, tying the score in the bottom of the ninth inning.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

Sept. 6 | Klerksdorp, South Africa

A veterinarian and her assistant blindfold a tranquillized rhino before dehorning it at the Buffalo Dream Ranch, the biggest private rhino sanctuary in Africa.

SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

Sept. 5 | Huixtla, Mexico

Migrants, part of a caravan heading north, stop to rest at a church.

Marco Ugarte/AP

Marco Ugarte/AP

Sept. 3 | Reserve, La.

Downed power lines slump over a road in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Matt Slocum/AP

Matt Slocum/AP

Credits

Photo editing by Monique Woo, Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook and Kenneth Dickerman