Here are 11 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 17, 2021

United States gymnasts testify on Capitol Hill; Manned by civilian astronauts, SpaceX’s Inspiration4 launches from Kennedy Space Center; People across the country honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on its twentieth anniversary; Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall in Galveston, Texas. Here’s a look at 11 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Sept. 15 | Washington, D.C.

United States gymnasts Simone Biles, right, and McKayla Maroney hold hands after testifying during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation.

Sept. 12 | Paris

Workers wrap the Arc de Triomphe monument for “L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped,” a project by late artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude that will be on display from, Sept. 18 to Oct. 3.

Thibault Camus/AP

Sept. 13 | New York City

Billie Eilish looks back over her shoulder during the Met Gala 2021 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS

Sept. 8 | Whitby, England

People sunbathe and walk on Whitby beach next to a giant sand art depicting a 50-meter humpback whale and calf filled with plastic as a new report from BRITA and Whale and Dolphin Conservation finds that plastic affects 81 percent of whale and dolphin species.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Sept. 15 | Kennedy Space Center

The SpaceX launch of the Inspiration4 crew manned by civilian astronauts, Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux and Chris Sembroski from launchpad 39A.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Sept. 14 | Lawrence, Mass.

Rosalinda Rosario, center, salutes the casket of her sister, Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a U.S. Marine who was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

David Goldman/AP

Sept. 11 | Ann Arbor, Mich.

Local first responders hold up a flag during a tribute to the 20th anniversary of 9/11 at the Michigan Stadium before the game between the Washington Huskies and the Michigan Wolverines.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Sept. 11 | Arlington, Va.

People gather at the Air Force Memorial to view the Tower of Light behind the Pentagon on the twentieth anniversary of 9/11.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Sept. 11 | Shanksville, Penn.

Victims of the Flight 93 hijack crash on 9/11 are remembered at the 20th anniversary ceremony.

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

Sept. 16 | Ciudad Acuna, Mexico

Thousands of migrants, mostly from Haiti, cross at the Rio Grande between the United States and Mexico.

Sergio Flores for The Washington Post

Sept. 14 | Galveston, Texas

An aerial view after Hurricane Nicholas landed in the region.

Photo by Mark Felix for The Washington Post

