Here are 11 of the week’s best photos

A freediver swims through an underwater sculpture park in Cyprus, billed as the world’s first underwater forest; children participate in the Settrington Cup pedal car race in Britain; a Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant from entering an encampment along the Rio Grande in Texas; rhino horns, kept in government custody for decades, are burned during an event to mark World Rhino Day in India. See 11 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.