Here are 11 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 24, 2021

A freediver swims through an underwater sculpture park in Cyprus, billed as the world’s first underwater forest; children participate in the Settrington Cup pedal car race in Britain; a Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant from entering an encampment along the Rio Grande in Texas; rhino horns, kept in government custody for decades, are burned during an event to mark World Rhino Day in India. See 11 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Emily Irving-Swift/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 18 | Ayia Napa, Cyprus

Freediver Angels Savvas swims through the MUSAM underwater sculpture park, billed as the world's first underwater forest, consisting of a collection of 130 submarine figurative sculptures dispersed among sculpted organic trees and subterranean plants. The park — created by world-famous reef artist Jason deCaires Taylor using pH neutral cement that facilitates coral growth — rests across more than 550 feet of sand at a depth of up to 33 feet.

Sept. 18 | Paris

Nathan Paulin performs the longest highline crossing in an urban environment, between the Eiffel Tower and the Théâtre National de Chaillot, as part of the 38th European Heritage Days and the launch of the Cultural Olympiad.

SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 19 | Chengdu, China

Pandas stand against a door in their enclosure at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 23 | Marlow, Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel feeds Australian lorikeets at the Marlow Bird Park.

Georg Wendt/DPA/AP

Sept. 18 | Goodwood, Britain

Children take part in the Settrington Cup pedal car race as motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival, a historic car racing festival.

TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

Sept. 18 | Washington

A visitor walks past artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's “In America: Remember,” a temporary art installation made up of white flags to commemorate the Americans who have died of covid-19, on the National Mall.

Patrick Semansky/AP

Sept. 24 | Washington

The U.S. Capitol dome is seen from the World War II Memorial.

Stefani Reynolds for The Washington Post

Sept. 20 | Kabul

Images of women have been painted over outside one of the many beauty parlors in Kabul. Even if they have not been ordered to remove images of women, the owners have often painted over them in fear that the Taliban might damage the shops.

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

Sept. 19 | Del Rio, Tex.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge. The United States said it would ramp up deportation flights for thousands of migrants who flooded into the border city as authorities scramble to alleviate a burgeoning crisis for President Biden's administration.

PAUL RATJE/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 22 | Bokakhat, India

Thousands of rhino horns, kept in government custody for decades, are burned during an event to mark World Rhino Day near Kaziranga National Park. The horns were from rhinos that died of natural causes at Kaziranga, and other smaller habitats across Assam, and those confiscated from poachers. Kaziranga is home to nearly 2,500 one-horned rhinos, the world's largest habitat of this rare animal.

Anupam Nath/AP

Sept. 19 | Los Llanos de Aridane, Spain

Mount Cumbre Vieja spews columns of smoke, ash and lava as it erupts on the Canary island of La Palma. The volcano has erupted twice in the 20th century, first in 1949 and then in 1971.

DESIREE MARTIN/AFP/Getty Images

Photo editing by Monique Woo, Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook and Kenneth Dickerman