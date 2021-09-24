Here are 11 of the week’s best photos

Photography
A freediver swims through an underwater sculpture park in Cyprus, billed as the world’s first underwater forest; children participate in the Settrington Cup pedal car race in Britain; a Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant from entering an encampment along the Rio Grande in Texas; rhino horns, kept in government custody for decades, are burned during an event to mark World Rhino Day in India. See 11 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Emily Irving-Swift/AFP/Getty Images
Emily Irving-Swift/AFP/Getty Images
SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
Georg Wendt/DPA/AP
TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS
Patrick Semansky/AP
Stefani Reynolds for The Washington Post
Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post
PAUL RATJE/AFP/Getty Images
Anupam Nath/AP
DESIREE MARTIN/AFP/Getty Images
Credits
Photo editing by Monique Woo, Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook and Kenneth Dickerman