Here are 11 of the week’s best photos

The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows display team flies over Episkopi, Cyprus; Britney Spears supporters celebrate in Los Angeles after a judge suspended her father as controller of her business affairs; a man accused of robbery faces Taliban members while in custody at a Kabul police station; a massive dust storm engulfs a neighborhood in Frutal, Brazil. See 11 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.