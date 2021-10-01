Here are 11 of the week’s best photos

Photography
The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows display team flies over Episkopi, Cyprus; Britney Spears supporters celebrate in Los Angeles after a judge suspended her father as controller of her business affairs; a man accused of robbery faces Taliban members while in custody at a Kabul police station; a massive dust storm engulfs a neighborhood in Frutal, Brazil. See 11 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.
YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU/REUTERS
Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
AFP/Getty Images
Guillaume Souvant /AFP/Getty Images
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Aaron Favila/AP
Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images
Andrey Luz/AFP/Getty Images
Michael Probst/AP
Credits
Photo editing by Monique Woo, Troy Witcher, Stephen Cook and Kenneth Dickerman