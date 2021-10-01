Here are 11 of the week’s best photos

Photography

By Washington Post Staff | Oct 1, 2021

The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows display team flies over Episkopi, Cyprus; Britney Spears supporters celebrate in Los Angeles after a judge suspended her father as controller of her business affairs; a man accused of robbery faces Taliban members while in custody at a Kabul police station; a massive dust storm engulfs a neighborhood in Frutal, Brazil. See 11 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU/REUTERS

Sept. 28 | Episkopi, Cyprus

The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows display team flies over a military base in Episkopi.

Sept. 25 | Huntington Beach, Calif.

A dog competes in the annual Surf City Surf Dog event at Dog Beach.

Sept. 26 | Orchard Park, N.Y.

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke dives into the end zone for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during their NFL game.

Sept. 29 | Los Angeles

Supporters of pop star Britney Spears celebrate outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse after a judge suspended her father, Jamie Spears, from his 13-year role as the controller of the singer's business affairs.

Sept. 28 | Colombo, Sri Lanka

Spot-billed pelicans interact on the banks of an artificial lake.

Sept. 30 | Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, France

Panda Huan-Huan cuddles her cub, Fleur de Coton, in their box at the Beauval Zoo.

Sept. 28 | Washington, D.C.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), center right, walks back to his office from the Senate chamber at the U.S. Capitol.

Oct. 1 | Manila

Police are reflected in a puddle of water as they secure the area where politicians will file their certificates of candidacy before the Philippines Commission on Elections. Friday marks the start of the registration period for candidates seeking to lead a nation that has been hit hard by the pandemic and deep political conflicts.

Sept. 30 | Kabul

A man accused of robbery, second from left, sits next to Taliban members while in custody at a police station.

Sept. 26 | Frutal, Brazil

A massive dust storm engulfs the Nossa Senhora do Carmo neighborhood.

Sept. 28 | Wehrheim, Germany

A regional train runs through a fog-covered landscape in the Taunus region.

Credits

Photo editing by Monique Woo, Troy Witcher, Stephen Cook and Kenneth Dickerman