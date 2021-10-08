Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

Photography
An oil spill contaminates a beach along the Southern California coast; demonstrators pass the U.S. Capitol during the Women’s March in Washington, D.C.; helicopters hoist Taiwan flags over Taipei as they rehearse for the country’s National Day; swimming club members mark the birthday of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Barnaul’s Ob River. See 13 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.
AFP Contributor#AFP/AFP via Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Amanda Voisard for The Washington Post
RITCHIE B TONGO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS
GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images
NASEER AHMED/REUTERS
Felipe Dana/AP
Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post
ANDREI KASPRISHIN/REUTERS
Nadav Soroker/The Albuquerque Journal/AP
More from the Post
Here are 11 of the week’s best photos
Photos show damage from the California oil spill
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Monique Woo and Stephen Cook