Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Oct 8, 2021

An oil spill contaminates a beach along the Southern California coast; demonstrators pass the U.S. Capitol during the Women’s March in Washington, D.C.; helicopters hoist Taiwan flags over Taipei as they rehearse for the country’s National Day; swimming club members mark the birthday of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Barnaul’s Ob River. See 13 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 4 | Bangalore, India

Boys dive in an open water tank on a farmland.

Oct. 6 | Newport Beach, Calif.

Workers clean the contaminated beach after an oil spill. Some of the crude oil that spilled from a pipeline into the waters off Southern California has been breaking up naturally in ocean currents, a Coast Guard official said as authorities sought to determine the scope of the damage.

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

Oct. 4 | Washington, D.C.

White flags are picked up by volunteers as a covid-19 memorial near the Washington Monument is taken down.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Oct. 2 | Washington, D.C.

Women's March "Rally for Abortion Justice" demonstrators pass by the U.S. Capitol while walking to the Supreme Court in an effort to bring awareness and support for the fight for abortion rights.

Amanda Voisard for The Washington Post

Oct. 7 | Taipei, Taiwan

Chinook helicopters, accompanied by Apache combat helicopters, hoist large Taiwan flags as they fly above downtown during rehearsal ahead of the country's National Day. President Tsai Ing-wen said that Taiwan is committed to defending itself if its democracy is threatened following the incursion of 52 Chinese People's Liberation Army military aircraft into the country's air defense identification zone, earlier this week.

RITCHIE B TONGO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Oct. 2 | Paris

A guest arrives at the Balenciaga Summer 2022 red carpet event during Paris Fashion Week.

GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS

Oct. 5 | Dubai

A woman walks onto the Expo water feature.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 7 | Harnai, Pakistan

Residents gather as a rescue helicopter with medical supplies lands following an earthquake.

NASEER AHMED/REUTERS

Oct. 2 | Kabul

Drug users, detained during a Taliban raid, walk in line on their way to the detoxification ward of the Avicenna Medical Hospital for drug treatment. Now the uncontested rulers of Afghanistan, the Taliban have set their sights on stamping out the scourge of narcotics addiction, even if by force.

Felipe Dana/AP

Oct 2 | Clemson, S.C.

Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, front, is tackled by Boston College Eagles defensive tackle Cam Horsley during their college football game at Memorial Stadium.

Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 3 | Washington, D.C.

Leigh Conner, left, and Jamie Smith along with their dog, Bertie, wait to receive a blessing at Washington National Cathedral.

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post

Oct. 7 | Barnaul, Russia

Members of a winter swimming club take part in an event marking the 69th birthday of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Ob River.

ANDREI KASPRISHIN/REUTERS

Oct. 7 | Albuquerque

Hot air balloons float in the sky over grounded members of the Special Shapes Rodeo at the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta.

Nadav Soroker/The Albuquerque Journal/AP

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Monique Woo and Stephen Cook