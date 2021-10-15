Here are 10 of the week’s best photos

A painting is protected with a fireproof blanket during a drill aimed at preserving artwork at French cathedral; Star Trek actor William Shatner experiences weightlessness during a Blue Origin suborbital flight; sailboats take part in the Barcelona regatta in Italy’s Gulf of Trieste; a pedestrian marvels at an oversize Halloween decoration in Alexandria, Va. See 10 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.