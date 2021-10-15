Photography

Here are 10 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Oct 15, 2021

A painting is protected with a fireproof blanket during a drill aimed at preserving artwork at French cathedral; Star Trek actor William Shatner experiences weightlessness during a Blue Origin suborbital flight; sailboats take part in the Barcelona regatta in Italy’s Gulf of Trieste; a pedestrian marvels at an oversize Halloween decoration in Alexandria, Va. See 10 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 12 | Bordeaux, France

Firefighters protect a painting with a fireproof blanket during a drill aimed at preserving artworks displayed in the Saint-André cathedral.

Oct. 10 | South Shields, England

Surfers head into the waves.

Lee Smith/Reuters

Oct. 14 | Bilbao, Spain

The sculpture of a submerged girl, titled “Bihar” (“Tomorrow” in Basque), by Mexican hyper-realist artist Ruben Orozco. It was installed last month in the River Nervión.

Ander Gillenea/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 13

Star Trek actor William Shatner experiences weightlessness, with three other passengers, during the apogee of their Blue Origin New Shepard suborbital flight.

Blue Origin/Reuters

Oct. 8 | Moscow

Novaya Gazeta editor in chief Dmitry Muratov is feted by the newspaper's staff after we was named a winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Reuters

Oct. 10 | Trieste, Italy

Sailboats take part in the Barcolana regatta in the Gulf of Trieste.

Paolo Giovannini/AP

Oct. 15 | Huarte, Spain

An insect trapped in a dewy spiderweb.

Jesus Diges/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Oct. 10 | Alexandria, Va.

A pedestrian marvels at a big-boned Halloween decoration.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Oct. 10 | Landover, Md.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is stopped short of a first down against the Washington Football Team.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Oct. 14 | Beirut

Shiite fighters take aim amid clashes with the rival Lebanese Forces. Gunmen opened fire on a Hezbollah-organized demonstration, killing at least six people and setting off hours of fighting

Ibrahim Amro/AFP/Getty Images

Photo editing by Monique Woo, Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook and Kenneth Dickerman