Here are 10 of the week’s best photos

Photography
A painting is protected with a fireproof blanket during a drill aimed at preserving artwork at French cathedral; Star Trek actor William Shatner experiences weightlessness during a Blue Origin suborbital flight; sailboats take part in the Barcelona regatta in Italy’s Gulf of Trieste; a pedestrian marvels at an oversize Halloween decoration in Alexandria, Va. See 10 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images
Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images
Lee Smith/Reuters
Ander Gillenea/AFP/Getty Images
Blue Origin/Reuters
Reuters
Paolo Giovannini/AP
Jesus Diges/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post
Ibrahim Amro/AFP/Getty Images
Credits
Photo editing by Monique Woo, Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook and Kenneth Dickerman