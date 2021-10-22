Photography

Here are 10 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Oct 22, 2021

Fans of Timothee Chalamet break through signage at the London premiere of ‘Dune’; a plane, taking passengers to Boston for the American League Championship Series, burst into flames after it ran off an airport runway in Texas; the Chicago Sky win the WNBA championship; an Istanbul street dog has become an Internet sensation for his use of the city’s public transportation system. See 10 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Oct. 18 | Washington, D.C.

A teacher from Delaware reacts to President Biden during the Council of Chief State School Officers 2020 and 2021 State and National Teachers of the Year ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Oct. 18 | London

Fans of Timothee Chalamet break through signage at the premiere of the film 'Dune'.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Oct. 19 | Brookshire, Tex.

A plane, taking passengers to Boston for baseball’s American League Championship Series, burst into flames after it ran off a runway at Houston Executive Airport. No one was seriously hurt.

Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle/AP

Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle/AP

Oct. 14 | La Palma, Spain

People clean volcanic ash off a house in Las Manchas on the Canary Island. Hundreds of people are fearing for their homes and property after a new lava stream from an erupting volcano threatened to engulf another neighborhood on the island.

Saul Santos/AP

Saul Santos/AP

Oct. 18 | Brunswick, Ga.

Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, hugs Nevaeh Del Rio, 8, outside the Glynn County Courthouse where jury selection began in Arbery’s murder trial.

OCTAVIO JONES/REUTERS

OCTAVIO JONES/REUTERS

Oct. 17 | Chicago

Sky players celebrate after defeating the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to become champions.

Paul Beaty/AP

Paul Beaty/AP

Oct. 20 | Washington, D.C.

Hotel heiress and celebrity Paris Hilton walks between meetings with lawmakers on Capitol Hill as she encourages legislation to establish a bill of rights for children placed in congregate care facilities.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Oct. 18 | Washington, D.C.

A pedestrian walks through a pattern of light in an alley off L Street in the Northwest quadrant of the city.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Oct. 21 | Istanbul

Boji, a street dog, rides Kadikoy’s historic tram. The dog is a regular commuter, using the city’s subway trains, ferries, buses and trams. Since noticing the dog’s movements, Istanbul Municipality officials began tracking his commutes via a microchip and a phone app. He has become an Internet sensation and learned how and where to get on and off the trains and ferries.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Oct. 20 | Nagymaros, Hungary

The moon rises over the Visegrad Royal palace.

Peter Komka/MTI/AP

Peter Komka/MTI/AP

More from the Post

Here are 10 of the week’s best photos

Photos: Meet the Istanbul street dog who’s become a sensation

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook, Monique Woo and Kenneth Dickerman