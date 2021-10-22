Here are 10 of the week’s best photos

Photography
Fans of Timothee Chalamet break through signage at the London premiere of ‘Dune’; a plane, taking passengers to Boston for the American League Championship Series, burst into flames after it ran off an airport runway in Texas; the Chicago Sky win the WNBA championship; an Istanbul street dog has become an Internet sensation for his use of the city’s public transportation system. See 10 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle/AP
Saul Santos/AP
OCTAVIO JONES/REUTERS
Paul Beaty/AP
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Peter Komka/MTI/AP
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook, Monique Woo and Kenneth Dickerman