Photography

Here are 10 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Oct 29, 2021

Young football fans play a game of catch during a Navy game in Annapolis; a performer dances before the annual 17th Street High Heel Race in D.C.; President Biden is greeted by Pope Francis at the Vatican; the Bipawtisan Halloween Dog Parade is held in the Hart Senate Office Building in D.C. See 10 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Oct. 23 | Annapolis

Young football fans battle for the ball during a game of catch as the Navy Midshipmen take on the Cincinnati Bearcats at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Oct. 22 | Germantown, Md.

The Northwest High School student section cheers as their team takes the field for a football game against rival Quince Orchard High School at Jaguar Stadium.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Oct. 19 | San Francisco

The Box Express cargo ship crosses San Francisco Bay en route to Long Beach, Calif.

Noah Berger/AP

Oct. 26 | Washington, D.C.

A drag performer, who goes by the name Concebta, dances before the annual 17th Street High Heel Race.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

Oct. 23 | Moscow

People pass through Red Square.

DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 29 | Vatican

President Biden shakes hands with Pope Francis. The world's two most notable Roman Catholics plan to discuss the pandemic, climate change and poverty. The president takes pride in his Catholic faith, using it as moral guidepost to shape many of his social and economic policies.

Vatican Media/AP

Oct. 26 | Washington, D.C.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), left, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) talk to reporters on Capitol Hill about a corporate minimum tax plan.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Oct. 27 | Washington, D.C.

Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) and Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) battle for a loose puck in front of Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss, left, during their NHL game at Capital One Arena.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Oct. 27 | Washington, D.C.

A dog leads a staff member during the annual Bipawtisan Halloween Dog Parade in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Oct. 28 | Dubai

A landart fresco, bottom right, by French-Swiss artist Saype, is painted for the 11th step of his worldwide “Beyond Walls” project at the Expo 2020 World Exhibition. The project aims at creating the largest symbolic human chain around the world, promoting values such as togetherness, kindness and openness to the world.

Valentin Flauraud/Keystone/AP

Credits

Photo editing by Monique Woo, Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook