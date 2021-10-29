Here are 10 of the week’s best photos

Photography
Young football fans play a game of catch during a Navy game in Annapolis; a performer dances before the annual 17th Street High Heel Race in D.C.; President Biden is greeted by Pope Francis at the Vatican; the Bipawtisan Halloween Dog Parade is held in the Hart Senate Office Building in D.C. See 10 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Noah Berger/AP
Craig Hudson for The Washington Post
DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images
Vatican Media/AP
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Valentin Flauraud/Keystone/AP
Credits
Photo editing by Monique Woo, Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook