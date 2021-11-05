Photography

Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Nov 5, 2021

A young girl gets splashed during an elephant bath in Nepal’s Rapti River; the Atlanta Braves defeat the Houston Astros to claim their first World Series championship since 1995; Michelle Wu, daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, becomes the first woman and first person of color to be elected Mayor of Boston; people remember those who have died with offerings, family gatherings and visits to their graves during the “Day of The Dead,” one of the most popular celebrations in Mexico. See 13 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

NARENDRA SHRESTHA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Oct. 30 | Chitwan, Nepal

A young girl is splashed as she takes an elephant bath in the Rapti River. Chitwan is one of the major tourist destinations in Nepal and a popular zone for wildlife sightseeing in Chitwan National Park.

Nov. 1 | Laytown, Ireland

Riders compete in Race 6 on a beach during the annual one-day Laytown races which returned after being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic.

Nov. 2 | Houston

Will Smith and Travis d'Arnaud, center, of the Atlanta Braves, celebrate the team's 7-0 Game Six victory over the Astros to win the World Series at Minute Maid Park.

Nov. 2 | Portsmouth, Va.

Dressed in American flag attire, Eunice Washington waits outside of Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church while campaigning for gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe on Election Day.

Nov. 2 | Boston

Michelle Wu hugs her children, Cass and Blaise, after winning the race for mayor and becoming the first woman and first person of color to be elected to the office.

Nov. 2 | Chantilly, Va.

Supporters of gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin watch as the election results come in.

Nov. 2 | Brooklyn, N.Y.

Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams leaves a voting center after casting his ballot. Adams, a former policeman, was elected the next leader of America's largest city.

Nov. 5 | Washington, D.C.

The casket of Colin L. Powell, former secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is carried out of Washington National Cathedral following his funeral.

Nov. 2 | Mexico City

A pantheon of San Andres Mixquic as part of the "Day of The Dead," one of the most popular celebrations in Mexico. People remember those who have died with offerings, family gatherings and visits to their graves. After the 2020 restrictions due to the pandemic, this year Mexican authorities allowed people to visit cemeteries by following protocols.

Nov. 3 | Kathmandu, Nepal

A woman puts marigold petals on a police dog during Tihar festival celebrations at a kennel division. Dogs are worshiped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of the festival, one of the most important Hindu festivals that is also dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth, Laxmi.

Nov. 4 | Frankfurt, Germany

A woman walks her dog between trees with fallen leaves in a park.

Oct. 31 | Ogre, Latvia

People enjoy the fountain “Digital water curtain.” The fountain is made of separate falling water jets and decorated with bronze plates.

Oct. 29 | La Palma, Spain

Ash covers the graves at the La Palma Cemetery as a volcano continues to erupt on the Canary Island. The volcano has continued to emit vast amounts of magma, gases and ash after days of intense seismic activity and more than five weeks since it erupted.

