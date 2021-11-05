Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

Photography
A young girl gets splashed during an elephant bath in Nepal’s Rapti River; the Atlanta Braves defeat the Houston Astros to claim their first World Series championship since 1995; Michelle Wu, daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, becomes the first woman and first person of color to be elected Mayor of Boston; people remember those who have died with offerings, family gatherings and visits to their graves during the “Day of The Dead,” one of the most popular celebrations in Mexico. See 13 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.
NARENDRA SHRESTHA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
NARENDRA SHRESTHA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS
Elsa/Getty Images
Kristen Zeis For The Washington Post
BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Hector Vivas/Getty Images
Niranjan Shrestha/AP
Michael Probst/AP
TOMS KALNINS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Monique Woo, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook and Kenneth Dickerman