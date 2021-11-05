Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

A young girl gets splashed during an elephant bath in Nepal’s Rapti River; the Atlanta Braves defeat the Houston Astros to claim their first World Series championship since 1995; Michelle Wu, daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, becomes the first woman and first person of color to be elected Mayor of Boston; people remember those who have died with offerings, family gatherings and visits to their graves during the “Day of The Dead,” one of the most popular celebrations in Mexico. See 13 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.