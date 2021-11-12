Here are 10 of the week’s best photos

Flowers are placed at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of its centennial at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia; activists take part in the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice in Istanbul; great white pelicans, on their annual migration, gather at a reservoir, north of Tel Aviv; at least eight people were fatally injured in a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston. See 10 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.