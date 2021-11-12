Here are 10 of the week’s best photos

Photography
Flowers are placed at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of its centennial at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia; activists take part in the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice in Istanbul; great white pelicans, on their annual migration, gather at a reservoir, north of Tel Aviv; at least eight people were fatally injured in a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston. See 10 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
COLE BURSTON/AFP/Getty Images
DILARA SENKAYA/REUTERS
JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Pascal Rossignol/Reuters
THOM BAUR/REUTERS
Mark Felix For The Washington Post
NATHAN FRANDINO/REUTERS
TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook, Monique Woo and Kenneth Dickerman