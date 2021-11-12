Photography

Here are 10 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Nov 12, 2021

Flowers are placed at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of its centennial at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia; activists take part in the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice in Istanbul; great white pelicans, on their annual migration, gather at a reservoir, north of Tel Aviv; at least eight people were fatally injured in a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston. See 10 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Nov. 10 | Arlington, Va.

A U.S. Marine salutes the flag at the United States Marine Corps War Memorial (Iwo Jima Memorial).

Nov. 9 | Arlington, Va.

A visitor salutes after placing flowers in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of its centennial at Arlington National Cemetery.

Nov. 9 | Brantford, Ontario, Canada

Shoes and stuffed animals sit on the steps as a tribute to the missing children of the former Mohawk Institute Residential School near Toronto. A search began for more unmarked graves of students at one of Canada's oldest and longest-running former indigenous residential schools.

Nov. 6 | Istanbul

Activists take part in the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice on Day 7 of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) being held in Glasgow, Scotland.

Nov. 8 | Emeq Hefer, Israel

Great white pelicans gather at a reservoir north of Tel Aviv during their annual migration from the Balkans to Africa, where they enjoy a mild winter before returning to Europe. They rest and feed for weeks, causing chaos for fish farmers, whose outdoor commercial pools and reservoirs provide rich pickings.

Nov. 10 | Tournai, Belgium

Volunteer models display ecclesiastical vestments, some dating to the 15th century, during a runway show at a cathedral.

Nov. 10 | Cape Canaveral, Fla.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifting NASA and European Space Agency astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station is launched from the Kennedy Space Center.

Nov. 7 | Houston

Faith Soto, right, writes a note on a memorial outside NRG Stadium for those who lost their lives in a crowd surge during the Astroworld music festival.

Nov. 7 | Houston

Debris is scattered in the fan zone at the site of the Astroworld music festival a day after a crowd surge fatally injured at least eight concertgoers.

Nov. 8 | Milan

Starlings fly over the city at sunset.

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook, Monique Woo and Kenneth Dickerman