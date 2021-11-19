Here are 10 of the week’s best photos

Photography
Livestock is rescued from a flooded barn after rainstorms lash British Columbia, Canada; supporters celebrate in Oklahoma after Julius Jones is granted a stay of execution; President Biden signs the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill outside the White House; migrants in Belarus try to enter Poland at the Bruzgi-Kuznica Bialostocka border crossing. See 10 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.
JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters
AFP/Getty Images
Ian Maule/Tulsa World/AP
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Philip Cheung for The Washington Post
Don Wright/AP
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
BelTA/Reuters
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook and Kenneth Dickerman