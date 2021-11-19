Photography

Here are 10 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Nov 19, 2021

Livestock is rescued from a flooded barn after rainstorms lash British Columbia, Canada; supporters celebrate in Oklahoma after Julius Jones is granted a stay of execution; President Biden signs the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill outside the White House; migrants in Belarus try to enter Poland at the Bruzgi-Kuznica Bialostocka border crossing. See 10 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters

Nov. 16 | Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada

A cows that was stranded in a flooded barn is rescued after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province, triggering landslides and flooding and shutting down highways.

Nov. 17 | Shenyang, China

New cars are parked on a snowy lot at a BMW factory.

AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 18 | McAlester, Okla.

Supporters of murder convict Julius Jones celebrate outside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary after hearing that the governor of Oklahoma commuted Jones’s death sentence to life in prison.

Ian Maule/Tulsa World/AP

Nov. 19 | Washington, D.C.

Democratic members of the House celebrate their passage of the expansive social and environmental “Build Back Better” bill on Capitol Hill.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Nov. 15 | Washington, D.C.

President Biden is congratulated by lawmakers, the vice president and Cabinet members at the signing of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill on the South Lawn of the White House. The bipartisan measure aims to improve the nation’s roads, bridges, water systems, ports and Internet access.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Nov. 12 | Los Angeles

Supporters of Britney Spears celebrate outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse after hearing that a judge officially ended her conservatorship.

Philip Cheung for The Washington Post

Nov. 14 | Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is introduced before an NFL game against the Detroit Lions.

Don Wright/AP

Nov. 15 | Washington

Stephen K. Bannon talks to reporters after appearing in federal court on a contempt of Congress charge.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Nov. 15 | Grodno, Belarus

Migrants in Belarus gather on the Belarusian-Polish frontier hoping to enter Poland at the Bruzgi-Kuznica Bialostocka border crossing.

BelTA/Reuters

Nov. 19 | Pasadena, Md.

A near total lunar eclipse of the moon. The duration of the eclipse, 3 hours 28 minutes 24 seconds, according to Space.com, was the longest in 580 years.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook and Kenneth Dickerman