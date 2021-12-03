Photography

Here are 9 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 3, 2021

A dog barks at a drone during a Parachute Infantry Brigade graduation ceremony in Rio de Janeiro; a 15-year-old is suspected of opening fire on his classmates, killing four people and injuring seven others, at Oxford High School in Michigan; antiabortion and abortion rights advocates gather in Washington as the Supreme Court hears a Mississippi abortion-law case; and people take photos overlooking the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting in New York. See nine of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Silvia Izquierdo/AP

Nov. 26 | Rio de Janeiro

A dog barks at a drone flying over a military base during a graduation ceremony for the Parachute Infantry Brigade.

Silvia Izquierdo/AP

Silvia Izquierdo/AP

Dec. 2 | Washington

The family of a Marine One pilot watches as the helicopter, with President Biden aboard, touches down outside the White House.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Nov. 29 | Karachi, Pakistan

A worker covers the eye of an African elephant as it gets medical assistance. A provincial court requested a health assessment of a zoo's elephants after the Pakistan Animal Welfare Society alleged the animals were being treated harshly.

Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Dec. 1 | La Palma, Spain

A soccer field is covered with ash from a volcano on the Canary island. The eruption showed no signs of relenting in its 10th week.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Nov. 29 | Pinnacle, N.C.

A wildfire burns along the lower sections of Pilot Mountain. The fire, which burned hundreds of acres this week, was caused by "an escaped campfire in an undesignated area," the North Carolina Forest Service said.

Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal/AP

Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal/AP

Nov. 29 | London

Police line Birdcage Walk ahead of a memorial service for Sgt. Matt Ratana, a London officer fatally shot in a police station last year.

Victoria Jones/Pool/Reuters

Victoria Jones/Pool/Reuters

Dec. 1 | Oxford, Mich.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) embraces Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter after leaving flowers at Oxford High School, site of a Nov. 30 shooting that left four students dead and seven other people injured. A 15-year-old sophomore at the school was charged in the attack.

Jake May/Flint Journal/AP

Jake May/Flint Journal/AP

Dec. 1 | Washington

Demonstrators on both sides of the abortion debate demonstrate outside the Supreme Court as justices prepare to hear a case out of Mississippi that could lead to major changes to abortion law in the United States.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Dec. 1 | New York

People take photos from windows overlooking the 89th lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

More from the Post

Here are 10 of the week’s best photos

Perspective | This is what rural depopulation in Japan looks like

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Monique Woo, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook