Here are 9 of the week’s best photos

Photography
A dog barks at a drone during a Parachute Infantry Brigade graduation ceremony in Rio de Janeiro; a 15-year-old is suspected of opening fire on his classmates, killing four people and injuring seven others, at Oxford High School in Michigan; antiabortion and abortion rights advocates gather in Washington as the Supreme Court hears a Mississippi abortion-law case; and people take photos overlooking the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting in New York. See nine of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Silvia Izquierdo/AP
Silvia Izquierdo/AP
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Akhtar Soomro/Reuters
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal/AP
Victoria Jones/Pool/Reuters
Jake May/Flint Journal/AP
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Caitlin Ochs/Reuters
Credits
Photo editing by Monique Woo, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook