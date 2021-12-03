Here are 9 of the week’s best photos

A dog barks at a drone during a Parachute Infantry Brigade graduation ceremony in Rio de Janeiro; a 15-year-old is suspected of opening fire on his classmates, killing four people and injuring seven others, at Oxford High School in Michigan; antiabortion and abortion rights advocates gather in Washington as the Supreme Court hears a Mississippi abortion-law case; and people take photos overlooking the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting in New York. See nine of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.