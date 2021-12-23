Photography

Here are 11 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 23, 2021

The Algerian national soccer team celebrates with its fans after winning the FIFA Arab Cup in Algiers. Devonia Inman is released from prison after 23 years for a wrongful conviction in Grovetown, Ga. Devastating floods hit Malaysia after two days of heavy rainfall in the region. And coronavirus testing sites stay busy as cases rise in D.C. See 11 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Dec.19 | Burke, Va.

Charlotte Basham, 5, greets Santa Claus on Marshall Pond Road, a local hot spot for holiday light-display viewing.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Dec. 19 | Algiers, Algeria

Celebrating fans welcome back the Algerian national soccer team after its FIFA Arab Cup win.

Ramzi Boudina/Reuters

Dec. 20 | Grovetown, Ga.

Devonia Inman, front right, with his mother, Dinah Ray, and stepfather, David Ray, after being released from Augusta State Medical Prison, having served 23 years in prison for a wrongful conviction in a murder case.

Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP

Dec. 19 | Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens safety Brandon Stephens breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the Packers' 31-30 road win.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Dec. 20 | Spokane, Wash.

Corn Mayer, 8, heads down a slope on a wooden toboggan that has been in his family since the 1960s.

Dan Pelle/Spokesman-Review/AP

Dec. 31 | Washington

People are tested for the coronavirus at D.C.'s Farragut Square. Demand for testing has increased as the omicron variant surges across the country.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

Dec. 21 | Grodno, Belarus

Migrants wait to get hot food at a checkpoint at the Belarus-Poland border.

Pavel Golovkin/AP

Dec. 20 | Kuala Langat, Malaysia

A child throws debris from a damaged house after flooding ravaged several Malaysian states, killing five people and displacing over 61,000.

Fazry Ismail/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dec. 18 | Mayfield, Ky.

The casket of corrections officer Robert Daniel is lowered into his grave. Daniel was among those killed on Dec. 10 when a tornado hit the factory where he was overseeing jail detainees in a work-release program.

Cheney Orr/Reuters

Dec. 3 | Sai Kung, Hong Kong

Artist Derek Yung creates a large-scale sand drawing on Sai Wan Beach.

Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images

Dec. 21 | Lima, Peru

A woman sunbathes at the beach in a space cordoned off for social distancing.

Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images

Photo editing by Dee Swan, Monique Woo, Stephen Cook and Troy Witcher