Here are 11 of the week’s best photos

The Algerian national soccer team celebrates with its fans after winning the FIFA Arab Cup in Algiers. Devonia Inman is released from prison after 23 years for a wrongful conviction in Grovetown, Ga. Devastating floods hit Malaysia after two days of heavy rainfall in the region. And coronavirus testing sites stay busy as cases rise in D.C. See 11 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.