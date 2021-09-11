Photography

In photos: 20 Years after 9/11, here’s how the nation is remembering that day

By Kenneth Dickerman | Sep 11, 2021

Events were held across the U.S. to mark the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11 that shook the nation and propelled it into war in Afghanistan and Iraq. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, along with many other dignitaries as well as the public, attended the ceromoneis and remembrances throughout the day.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Tina Berger looks at the One World Trade Center (reflected behind her) during the 20th anniversary of the Sep. 11, 2001 attacks in New York City. This photo was taken at 8.46am EDT, exactly 20 years after the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

A memorial flag is brought onto the stage during ceremonies to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York.

John Minchillo/AP

Family members and loved ones of victims attend the commemoration ceremony in New York City.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Firefighters attend a ceremony at the FDNY Engine 1/Ladder 24 fire house in New York City.

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

(Left to Right) former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Joe Bien, First Lady Jill Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Bloomberg's partner Diana Taylor, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) stand for the national anthem during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

Chip Somodevilla/AP

Bruce Springsteen performs.

Chip Somodevilla/AFP/Getty Images

Firefighters in New York City.

Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Amr Alfiky/Reuters

A bell is rung as the victims names are read.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

People listen as the names of those who died on 9/11 are read.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Family members of passengers on Flight 93 pay their respects prior to a ceremony to honor their memory at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Penn.

Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Former US President George W. Bush speaks during a 9/11 commemoration in Shanksville.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaks in Shanksville.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

A "ring of bells" takes place during a 9/11 commemoration in Shanksville.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Former US President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush hold hands.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Credits

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman