An empty seat at the table: Daunte Wright’s family struggles with the pain of losing a son and brother

Every Sunday, they gather around the table at the Wright family home — Katie and Arbuey Wright, the seven children they share between them, along with grandmas and aunts and uncles and friends.
Plates piled high with dishes like fried chicken or “Rasta pasta” are passed around by the family where the weekly Sunday dinner has endured as a cherished tradition.
But on a Sunday afternoon last April, a single bullet disrupted that weekly gathering.
Daunte Wright, the oldest son of Katie and Arbuey, was shot and killed by a Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer after he was pulled over for expired tags and an air freshener hanging from his car’s rearview mirror.
Kimberly Potter, who later resigned from the force, claimed she mistakenly fired her gun instead of her Taser as she tried to keep the 20-year-old Black man from fleeing as officers tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant on a weapons charge.
Right around the time she would normally be cooking Sunday dinner on that April day, Katie Wright was instead standing on a cold Brooklyn Center street, staring at the body of her son on the ground near his car.
She recognized him by his tennis shoes peeking out from beneath a white sheet and bit the inside of her cheeks until they were bloody and scarred trying to wake up from what she hoped was a nightmare.
In the months since Wright’s killing, the Sunday dinners have resumed — an empty seat at the table where Daunte once sat, as the family has struggled to cope with his absence and prepare for the trial over his death.
A maroon and gold urn with his ashes sits on a mantel above the fireplace. His mother carried it to an October gathering to mark what would have been Daunte’s 21st birthday, where friends touched it and tearfully cried out for justice.
Jury selection in the Potter trial began Nov. 30, with opening statements on Dec. 8 at a downtown Minneapolis courthouse. Potter was tried in the same courtroom where a jury in April convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd — a decision that came just days after Wright’s death.
The Wright family gathered daily inside a room two floors above the courtroom where Potter was tried on first- and second-degree manslaughter charges in Wright’s killing.
They watched every minute of the proceedings on a closed-circuit television screen, crying as body-camera video replayed Wright’s death again and again for a jury.
Nearly every day, Katie Wright took a seat in the courtroom just feet away from Potter, who later cried on the stand as she recalled firing the fatal shot into Daunte Wright’s chest, a bullet that went through his heart.
It was the first time she had seen the woman who killed her son in person.
Seated in the back of the courtroom, Katie Wright stared at the women who killed her son, often with tears running down her face.
Potter, whose attorneys blamed Daunte Wright for causing his own death, turned away, deliberately avoiding her gaze.
After eight days of testimony and a half-day of closing arguments, the jury began deliberating the case on Monday. Upstairs, the family waited for a verdict, praying and hoping for justice. But they already knew that no verdict would bring Daunte back. The seat at the Sunday night dinner table would remain empty.
On Dec. 23, after roughly 27 hours of deliberations, a jury found Potter guilty.
