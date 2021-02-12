Anthony Barboza and the Kamoinge Workshop

Photography
It was 1963. He was 19 years old. He didn’t own a camera. Still, Tony Barboza, an art student from New Bedford, Mass., knew he would be a photographer.
Before he was drafted into the Vietnam War, he looked for a job as a photographer’s assistant. “’What experience do you have?’ they all asked me,” recalls Barboza. “That’s why I am here,” he replied. No one hired him.
Barboza found his mentors in a downtown loft in New York City: the Kamoinge Workshop. Kamoinge is a word or a concept held dear among the Kikuyu in Kenya: a group of people acting together as one.
The meetings moved around and changed in size as the group evolved, but the concept remained intact for more than 50 years. Now their work is being celebrated with a large exhibition at the Whitney Museum of American Art until March 28.
But first, the war. Barboza used a $20 plastic camera while he was based in Hong Kong to create a portfolio. His first photographic job was at a paper in Pensacola, Fla., after he was discharged. When he returned to the Kamoinge Group, New York City was on the cusp of a recession and soon Barboza was starting a family. He spent mornings and weekends with some of the members photographing street life before some of them went off to day jobs such as window washing or teaching. Each meeting was part support and part critique. “Some people left those meetings crying,” Barboza admits.
Anthony Barboza/Anthony Barboza
Barboza never stopped photographing, personally or professionally. His first job for Harper’s Bazaar was photographing products for the “Shop by Mail” catalogue in the back. Esquire hired him to photograph a lion tamer. Essence assigned him to photograph fashion in Harlem. Jazz music became a passion and a photographic project and later a book. Miles Davis became a lifelong friend. In 1975, his prints hung alongside others at an exhibition of the Kamoinge Workshop photographers at the International Center of Photography.
Anthony Barboza/Anthony Barboza
Barboza never forgot how hard it was to start; he has mentored many people. “I never asked them the question about experience,” he said. “If I feel them, understand them, then I teach them.” At the Rhode Island School of Design, he recalls, “I looked at this one person’s work and I said, ‘Oh you’re homesick!'”
For Barboza, art is life, literally. “Everything you ever lived in your life comes to the forefront,” Barboza says about photography, about any art. “If you read the first few pages of a book, you really know who that writer is. And if you look, really look at a photograph, there is a quiet, spiritual meaning in the photo beyond itself.”