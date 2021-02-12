Anthony Barboza and the Kamoinge Workshop

It was 1963. He was 19 years old. He didn’t own a camera. Still, Tony Barboza, an art student from New Bedford, Mass., knew he would be a photographer.

Before he was drafted into the Vietnam War, he looked for a job as a photographer’s assistant. “’What experience do you have?’ they all asked me,” recalls Barboza. “That’s why I am here,” he replied. No one hired him.

Barboza found his mentors in a downtown loft in New York City: the Kamoinge Workshop. Kamoinge is a word or a concept held dear among the Kikuyu in Kenya: a group of people acting together as one.