Photography

The scene after eight killed, including six Asian women, in Atlanta-area spa shootings

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 17, 2021

Shootings at three Atlanta-area spas on Tuesday left eight people dead, including six Asian women, spurring concern among advocates and police that the killings could be the latest in a surge of hate crimes against Asian Americans. Police arrested Robert Aaron Long, 21, after a brief manhunt and said he is the suspect in all three shootings.

Chris Aluka Berry/For The Washington Post

March 17, 2021 |Atlanta, Ga.

Aromatherapy Spa, one of three locations where deadly shootings happened yesterday at three day spas, in Atlanta.

Chris Aluka Berry/For The Washington Post

Chris Aluka Berry/For The Washington Post

March 17, 2021 | Atlanta, Ga.

A sign in the back parking lot of Aromatherapy Spa.

Chris Aluka Berry/For The Washington Post

Chris Aluka Berry/For The Washington Post

March 17, 2021 | Atlanta, Ga.

The back entrance to Aromatherapy Spa.

Chris Aluka Berry/For The Washington Post

Chris Aluka Berry/For The Washington Post

March 17, 2021 | Atlanta, Ga.

Gold Spa, one of three locations where deadly shootings happened.

Chris Aluka Berry/For The Washington Post

Chris Aluka Berry/For The Washington Post

March 17, 2021 |Atlanta, Ga.

A view through the backdoor of Gold Spa.

Chris Aluka Berry/For The Washington Post

Chris Aluka Berry/For The Washington Post

March 17, 2021 | Atlanta, Ga.

Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa, two of three locations where deadly shootings occurred.

Chris Aluka Berry/For The Washington Post

Chris Aluka Berry/For The Washington Post

March 16, 2021 | Atlanta, Ga.

Atlanta Police Department officers investigate the scene of a shooting outside a spa on Piedmont Road.

ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

March 16, 2021 | Atlanta, Ga.

A police officer stands outside a parlor where three people were shot and killed.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

March 16, 2021 | Atlanta, Ga.

A police officer watches as a body is taken from the Gold Spa.

Brynn Anderson/AP

Brynn Anderson/AP

March 16, 2021 | Atlanta, Ga.

A police officer uses a flashlight to look in a shed outside a massage spa where three people were shot and killed.

ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images

ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images

March 16, 2021 | Atlanta, Ga.

Law enforcement personnel leave a massage spa where a person was shot and killed.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

March 16, 2021 | Atlanta, Ga.

Authorities investigate a fatal shooting.

Mike Stewart/AP

Mike Stewart/AP