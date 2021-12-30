Flying eggs, a new first dog and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
Revelers participate in the Els Enfarinats festival in Ibi, Spain; President Biden spends time with presidential puppy Commander in Delaware; the Harbin Ice-Snow World in China opens to the public. See 10 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.
TAISIYA VORONTSOVA/REUTERS
TAISIYA VORONTSOVA/REUTERS
Alberto Saíz/AP
Photo by Al Drago for The Washington Post
Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Xie Jianfei/Xinhua/AP
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Peter Komka/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
More from the Post
Here are 11 of the week’s best photos
The protests and unrest that defined 2021: Coronavirus, climate change and the Capitol riots
Images from Jan. 6 depict the U.S. Capitol under attack
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Dee Swan, Monique Woo, Kenneth Dickerman and Troy Witcher