Flying eggs, a new first dog and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 30, 2021

Revelers participate in the Els Enfarinats festival in Ibi, Spain; President Biden spends time with presidential puppy Commander in Delaware; the Harbin Ice-Snow World in China opens to the public. See 10 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

TAISIYA VORONTSOVA/REUTERS

Dec. 26 | Tomsk, Russia

Members of a local winter swimming club participate in festive bathing in the icy waters of Boyarskoye lake.

TAISIYA VORONTSOVA/REUTERS

TAISIYA VORONTSOVA/REUTERS

Dec. 28 | Ibi, Spain

For about 200 years, the inhabitants of Ibi annually celebrate Els Enfarinats festival with a battle using flour, eggs and firecrackers outside the town hall.

Alberto Saíz/AP

Alberto Saíz/AP

Dec. 29 | Arlington, Va.

The Annandale boys’ basketball team celebrates its win against Woodson in the championship game of the George Long Holiday Invitational at Wakefield High School.

Photo by Al Drago for The Washington Post

Photo by Al Drago for The Washington Post

Dec. 25 | Bangkok

A man hugs his monitor lizard, which wears a Christmas hat during a garden party for other monitor lizards and their humans.

Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

Dec. 26 | New Delhi

A crow probes for parasites to eat.

Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images

Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images

Dec. 28 | Rehoboth Beach, Del.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk their new dog, Commander, on the beach.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Dec. 25 | Harbin, China

Tourists visit the 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin in northeastern China’s Heilongjiang Province.

Xie Jianfei/Xinhua/AP

Xie Jianfei/Xinhua/AP

Dec. 29 | Berkeley, Calif.

East Bay residents have been waiting in longer and longer lines to receive coronavirus tests since California’s infection numbers increased dramatically over the long holiday weekend.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Dec. 28 | Los Angeles

Soledad Peralta, mother of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, the 14-year-old girl killed by a stray bullet fired by an LAPD officer, reacts in a news conference outside Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters.

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

Dec. 26 | Salgotarjan, Hungary

An aerial image of a snow-covered landscape.

Peter Komka/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Peter Komka/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Credits

Photo editing by Dee Swan, Monique Woo, Kenneth Dickerman and Troy Witcher