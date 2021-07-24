Photography

Best photos of the Tokyo Olympics

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 24, 2021

Athletes compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

July 24

Kazuma Kaya of Team Japan competes on rings during Men's Qualification.

July 24

Katharine Holmes of the United States in action against Song Sera of South Korea during Fencing Women's Individual Epee.

July 24

Qian Yang, of China, reacts after winning the gold medal in the Women's 10-Meter Air Rifle.

July 24

Bronte Halligan of Team Australia and Monika Eggens of Team Canada compete for the ball during the Women's Preliminary Round Group B match.

July 24

India's Sumit Nagal shakes water off after pouring water on his head to cool down during a heat break while playing a qualifying match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin during the first round of the Tennis competition.

July 24

Second ranked Men's Singles player Danill Medvedev with the Russian Olympic Committee returns a ball while playing a qualifying match during the first round of the Tennis competition.

July 24

Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah reacts while competing in the Women's 49kg Weightlifting Competition.

July 24

Bjarte Myrhol of Team Norway shoots a goal during the Men's Preliminary Round Group A between Norway and Brazil.

July 24

Canada's Sarah Pavan, center, and Netherlands' Katja Stam, right, reach for the ball in their Women's Preliminary Beach Volleyball Pool A match between Canada and the Netherlands.

July 24

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz celebrates as he rides to the finish line to win the Men's Cycling Road Race.

July 24

Canada players celebrate during Women's Softball Opening Round against Australia.

July 24

An overview shows Spain's Jose Quiles Brotons (red) and Ireland's Kurt Anthony Walker fighting during their Men's Feather (52-57kg) Preliminaries Boxing match.

July 24

Russia's Mikhail Artamonov (Blue) and Tunisia's Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi (red) compete in the Taekwondo Men's -58kg elimination round.

July 24

India midfield Manpreet Singh, left, strikes New Zealand defender Nic Woods, right, in the head with his stick on a passing attempt during a Men's Field Hockey match.

July 24

Sonia Ursu of Romania, Zhang Zhiting of China and Yang Shuyu of China in action during a Women's Round 3x3 basketball match.

July 24

Sam Hardy and Jack Hargreaves of Team Australia compete against Teams New Zealand, Italy and France during the Men's Pair Heat 2.

July 23

Archers compete in the Women's Individual Ranking Round.

July 22

Eri Yamada, of Japan, fails to catch a home run hit by Anissa Urtez, of Mexico, during an opening round softball game at Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium.

July 22

Japan's softball coaches and players gather on the field in preparation for their opening round softball game against Mexico at Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium.

July 22

Tatyana Forbes, of Mexico, jumps while celebrating home run by teammate Anissa Urtez during their opening round softball game against Japan in Fukushima.

July 22

Mexico's Stefania Aradillas plays with a dragonfly in the dugout during an opening round softball game against Japan in Fukushima.

July 21

Lindsey Horan, left, of Team United States and Kosovare Asllani, of Team Sweden, go up for a header during the first round soccer game at Tokyo Stadium. Sweden defeated the United States, 3-0.

July 21

Sweden celebrates after a goal by Lina Hurtig, second from right, during the first round of their soccer game against the United States at Tokyo Stadium. Sweden defeated the United States, 3-0.

Credits

Photo editing by Stephen Cook and Troy Witcher