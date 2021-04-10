Photography

Photos: Britain pays tribute to Prince Philip following his death

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 10, 2021

From 41-gun salutes to distanced moments of silence, Brits mourned the death of 99-year-old Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II and father to heir of the throne, Prince Charles, in both traditional and pandemic-curtailed ways.

April 9, 2021

An ardent Royals fan carries a floral tribute to lay at the front of Buckingham Palace in London following the death of Prince Philip.

April 9, 2021

Staff members attach an announcement regarding the death of Prince Philip to the fence outside Buckingham Palace.

April 9, 2021

A girl places flowers for Prince Philip outside Buckingham Palace.

April 9, 2021

People view flowers left in front of the gate at Buckingham Palace.

April 9, 2021

The Union Jack flag flies at half-staff on the Houses of Parliament.

April 9, 2021

People react to Philip's death as they gather outside Buckingham Palace.

April 9, 2021

A former soldier salutes outside Windsor Castle

April 9, 2021

Floral tributes lay outside a gate at Windsor Castle.

April 9, 2021

A visitor pays tribute outside Kensington Palace in London.

April 9, 2021

A tribute to Philip is projected onto a screen at London's Piccadilly Circus.

April 10, 2021

People stand in silence as a gun salute is fired outside Buckingham Palace to commemorate the death of Philip.

April 10, 2021

Members of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a gun salute to mark Philip's death.

April 10, 2021

People gather outside Buckingham Palace a day after the death of Philip.

April 10, 2021

A Union Jack flag flies at half-staff in front of a home in Windsor, England.

April 10, 2021

A man takes a picture of a photo depicting Philip outside a pub in Windsor.

April 10, 2021

Jockeys competing in the EFT Systems handicap hurdle stand during a two-minute moment of silence for Philip.

April 10, 2021

People gather as they pay tribute to Philip in London.

April 10, 2021

A girl in a stroller carries flowers to lay as a tribute to Philip outside Buckingham Palace.

April 10, 2021

Children hold tributes to Philip outside Buckingham Palace.

April 10, 2021

Flower tributes rest along a fence outside Buckingham Palace after Philip's death.

April 10, 2021

A well-wisher waits in line to lay a floral tribute outside Buckingham Palace.

April 10, 2021

A photo of Philip amid flowers left at the gates of Windsor Castle.

April 9, 2021

The United Kingdom's newspaper media coverage of Philip's death.

