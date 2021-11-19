Photos: Flooding from excessive rainfall inundates parts of British Columbia and Washington

Photography
A storm system dragged a powerful atmospheric river into the Pacific Northwest on Monday. It brought severe flooding to western Washington and British Columbia, prompting evacuations and hundreds of rescues as streets transformed into rivers and landslides made some routes impassable. The top-tier atmospheric river, rated level 5 out of 5, not only drenched the region but also unleashed high winds that cut power to more than 200,000 customers.
Elaine Thompson/AP
Don Mackinnon/AFP/Getty Images
Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters
Abbotsford Police Department/Reuters
Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters
Jesse Winter/Reuters
Taehoon Kim/Bloomberg
Joe Nicholson/AFP/Getty Images
Elaine Thompson/AP
BC Transportation Ministry/Reuters
Jason Redmond/Reuters
Joe Nicholson/AFP/Getty Images
Elaine Thompson/AP
Elaine Thompson/AP
Joe Nicholson/AFP/Getty Images
Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press/AP
Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press/AP
Jesse Winter/Reuters
Jesse Winter/Reuters
Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press/AP
Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press/AP
Elaine Thompson/AP
Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press/AP
Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press/AP
BC Transportation Ministry/Reuters
Jesse Winter/Reuters
Jesse Winter/Reuters
Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters
Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters
BTV-City Of Bellingham/Reuters
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook