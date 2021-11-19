Photography

Photos: Flooding from excessive rainfall inundates parts of British Columbia and Washington

By Washington Post Staff | Nov 19, 2021

A storm system dragged a powerful atmospheric river into the Pacific Northwest on Monday. It brought severe flooding to western Washington and British Columbia, prompting evacuations and hundreds of rescues as streets transformed into rivers and landslides made some routes impassable. The top-tier atmospheric river, rated level 5 out of 5, not only drenched the region but also unleashed high winds that cut power to more than 200,000 customers.

Elaine Thompson/AP

Nov. 17 | Abbotsford, Canada

An aerial view of flooding in the Sumas Prairie area of Abbotsford.

Don Mackinnon/AFP/Getty Images

Don Mackinnon/AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 17 | Abbotsford, Canada

A man walks his dog down the Trans Canada ramp days after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia.

Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

Nov. 17 | Abbotsford, Canada

A fire burns at a vehicle holding lot surrounded by floodwaters.

Abbotsford Police Department/Reuters

Abbotsford Police Department/Reuters

Nov. 17 | Abbotsford, Canada

The flooded Castle Fun park.

Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

Nov. 17 | Abbotsford, Canada

Flooded houses and farms are seen from the top of Sumas Mountain.

Jesse Winter/Reuters

Jesse Winter/Reuters

Nov. 17 | Abbotsford, Canada

A flooded field in the Sumas Prairie area of Abbotsford.

Taehoon Kim/Bloomberg

Taehoon Kim/Bloomberg

Nov. 17 | Burlington, Wash.

Nicole Wilson fishes trash from the banks of a levee on the flooded Skagit River.

Joe Nicholson/AFP/Getty Images

Joe Nicholson/AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 17 | Sumas, Wash.

Derailed railroad cars sit near flood-damaged tracks at a BNSF rail yard.

Elaine Thompson/AP

Elaine Thompson/AP

Nov. 17 | Hope, Canada

A swollen creek flows under a washed out bridge at the Carolin Mine interchange with Coquihalla Highway 5.

BC Transportation Ministry/Reuters

BC Transportation Ministry/Reuters

Nov. 17 | Sumas, Wash.

A mailbox is partially covered in ballast and sediment after rainstorms.

Jason Redmond/Reuters

Jason Redmond/Reuters

Nov. 17 | Sedro-Woolley, Wash.

People push a dog in a boat through floodwaters.

Joe Nicholson/AFP/Getty Images

Joe Nicholson/AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 17 | Sumas, Wash.

A woman cleans out her flood-damaged home.

Elaine Thompson/AP

Elaine Thompson/AP

Nov. 17 | Sumas, Wash.

Laura Anker cleans up mud from the floor of the Cherry Street Market.

Elaine Thompson/AP

Elaine Thompson/AP

Nov. 17 | Burlington, Wash.

A car is seen partially submerged as floodwaters from the Skagit River inundate farmland.

Joe Nicholson/AFP/Getty Images

Joe Nicholson/AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 16 | Abbotsford, Canada

Boats speed along the flooded Highway 1.

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press/AP

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press/AP

Nov. 16 | Chilliwack, Canada

A barn is surrounded by floodwaters.

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press/AP

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press/AP

Nov. 16 | Abbotsford, Canada

Stranded cattle are rescued after rainstorms caused flooding on a farm.

Jesse Winter/Reuters

Jesse Winter/Reuters

Nov. 16 | Abbotsford, Canada

Community members struggle to rescue stranded cattle from floodwaters.

Jesse Winter/Reuters

Jesse Winter/Reuters

Nov. 16 | Chilliwack, Canada

Floodwaters flow over Highway 1.

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press/AP

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press/AP

Nov. 16 | Abbotsford, Canada

Floodwaters cover Highway 1.

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press/AP

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press/AP

Nov. 16 | Ferndale, Wash.

Passersby surround a car whose driver went past a barricade and into the flooded Nooksack River.

Elaine Thompson/AP

Elaine Thompson/AP

Nov. 16 | Abbotsford, Canada

A woman and children, who were stranded by high water due to flooding, are rescued by a volunteer operating a boat.

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press/AP

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press/AP

Nov. 16 | Abbotsford, Canada

A boat goes under an overpass as it speeds along a flooded highway.

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press/AP

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press/AP

Nov. 16 | Chilliwack, Canada

Flooding covers the Trans Canada Highway 1 after devastating rain storms.

BC Transportation Ministry/Reuters

BC Transportation Ministry/Reuters

Nov. 15 | Vancouver, Canada

Waves crash against a sea wall where a barge came loose from its mooring and was driven ashore by high winds after rainstorms lashed the area.

Jesse Winter/Reuters

Jesse Winter/Reuters

Nov. 15 | Vancouver, Canada

A sailboat crashes in heavy waves against a beach near English Bay.

Jesse Winter/Reuters

Jesse Winter/Reuters

Nov. 15 | Abbotsford, Canada

Floodwaters cover Hougen Park.

Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

Nov. 15 | Abbotsford, Canada

A car lies submerged in a ditch on a flooded stretch of road.

Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

Nov. 15 | Bellingham, Wash.

This still from a social media drone video shows a flooded Iowa Street.

BTV-City Of Bellingham/Reuters

BTV-City Of Bellingham/Reuters

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook