Atmospheric river bombards California, unleashing 9 feet of snow, mudslides

California, which has been mired in drought conditions and saw its worst-ever wildfire season in 2020, lurched from one extreme to the other this week.
A slow-moving atmospheric river, which is a narrow corridor of fast-flowing air containing huge volumes of water vapor, moved over Northern and central California, dumping as much as 16 inches of rain, as well as snowfall measuring between four and nine feet in the Sierra Nevada.
Atmospheric rivers are responsible for much of California’s winter rains, but they can be extremely hazardous, especially when excessive rain falls on burn scars from recent wildfires. Five of the state’s six largest wildfires on record occurred last year.
A strong atmospheric river such as this one can transport an amount of water vapor that’s equivalent to 7.5 to 15 times the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Many of the areas that saw extreme rainfall this week were burned just months ago. New vegetation has not yet taken hold, making the areas ripe for mudslides.
The storm system will have benefits in the form of mountain snows that will translate to water supplies during the dry season.
On the summit of Mammoth Mountain, 107 inches of snow fell in just three days.
The storm also caused wind damage and even brought snow low enough to coat the ground in much of Sonoma County, which rarely sees significant snowfall.
Studies show that as the climate warms, California is more likely to see similar precipitation whiplash events, going from drought to flood and back again in short time periods.
