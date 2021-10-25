Photos: California pounded by a massive storm creating an ‘atmospheric river’ of drenching rain

Photography
A massive storm barreled toward Southern California on Monday after flooding highways, toppling trees, cutting power to about 380,000 utility customers and causing rock slides and mud flows in areas burned bare by wildfires across the northern half of the state.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Drenching rains and strong winds accompanied the arrival of an atmospheric river — a long, narrow swath of exceptionally moist air, sometimes sourced from the tropics, that can produce excessive amounts of precipitation. — into the drought-stricken state.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
John Walker/The Fresno Bee/AP
Noah Berger/AP
John Walker/The Fresno Bee/AP
John Walker/The Fresno Bee/AP
Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register/AP
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Nic Coury/AP
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Ethan Swope/AP
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Nic Coury/AP
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Noah Berger/AP
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Noah Berger/AP
Noah Berger/AP
Ethan Swope/AP
Ethan Swope/AP
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Jed Jacobsohn/AP
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
