Photos: California pounded by a massive storm creating an ‘atmospheric river’ of drenching rain

By Washington Post Staff | Oct 25, 2021

A massive storm barreled toward Southern California on Monday after flooding highways, toppling trees, cutting power to about 380,000 utility customers and causing rock slides and mud flows in areas burned bare by wildfires across the northern half of the state.

Drenching rains and strong winds accompanied the arrival of an atmospheric river — a long, narrow swath of exceptionally moist air, sometimes sourced from the tropics, that can produce excessive amounts of precipitation. — into the drought-stricken state.

Oct. 25 | Clovis, Calif.

Garfield Elementary crossing guard Kai Dill tries to leap across a flooding street.

John Walker/The Fresno Bee/AP

Oct. 25 | Oroville, Calif.

A car crosses a flooded parking lot.

Noah Berger/AP

Oct. 25 | Clovis, Calif.

City worker Anthony Flores tries to clear a storm drain.

John Walker/The Fresno Bee/AP

Oct. 25 | Clovis, Calif.

A downed tree lies along a sidewalk.

John Walker/The Fresno Bee/AP

Oct. 25 | Arcadia, Calif.

Alfred Giese, who drove in from sunny Indio to attend the unveiling of the Anita Baldwin statue outside Le Méridien Hotel, stays dry under plastic during a rainstorm.

Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register/AP

Oct. 25 | Big Sur, Calif.

Rocks are scatter along U.S. Highway 1 as the atmospheric river passes over the region from Marin County.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Oct. 25 | Salinas Valley, Calif.

An abandoned car is stuck in the mud on Chualar River Road as the rain falls.

Nic Coury/AP

Oct. 24 | Marin City, Calif.

Workers try to divert water into drains as the rain pours down.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Oct. 24 | Mill Valley, Calif.

Children play in floodwaters on Robin Road.

Ethan Swope/AP

Oct. 24 | Corte Madera, Calif.

Cars drive by a message sign on Highway 101.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Oct. 24 | San Rafael, Calif.

A road sign floats on a flooded street.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Oct. 24 | Santa Cruz, Calif.

People watch a storm surge approach Lighthouse Point.

Nic Coury/AP

Oct. 24 | San Rafael, Calif.

Vehicles try to navigate a flooded street.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Oct. 24 | Mill Valley, Calif.

Water is kicked up as a truck drives through a flooded street.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Oct. 24 | Plumas County, Calif.

Rocks and vegetation cover Highway 70 following a landslide in the Dixie Fire zone. Heavy rains blanketing Northern California created the slide and flood hazards in land scorched during last summer's wildfires.

Noah Berger/AP

Oct. 24 | Ross, Calif.

Workers cut up a tree that fell across a road.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Oct. 24 | Butte County, Calif.

A motorist surveys floodwaters from Lake Madrone crossing Oro Quincy Highway. The area burned in 2020's North Complex Fire.

Noah Berger/AP

Oct. 24 | Butte County, Calif.

Floodwaters from Lake Madrone flow past a house.

Noah Berger/AP

Oct. 24 | Santa Rosa, Calif.

Firefighters check for residents trapped by floodwaters on Neotomas Avenue.

Ethan Swope/AP

Oct. 24 | Santa Rosa, Calif.

A firefighter convinces a resident to evacuate after being trapped by floodwaters.

Ethan Swope/AP

Oct. 24 | Corte Madera, Calif.

Cars drive through flooded a section of Highway 101.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Oct. 24 | Santa Clara, Calif.

Workers push water off a tarp covering the field from the rain at Levi's Stadium before an NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers.

Jed Jacobsohn/AP

Oct. 24 | Santa Clara, Calif.

The Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers play during heavy rain at Levi's Stadium.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook