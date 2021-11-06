In Photos: Thousands turn out to march for climate justice

Photography
Demonstrators took to the streets of Glasgow, London, Paris and other cities calling for climate justice.
Russell Cheyne/Reuters
Organizers said that more than 100,000 people gathered in Glasgow alone.
Russell Cheyne/Reuters
Thousands more participated in at least 300 solidarity marches happening in cities around the world.
Russell Cheyne/Reuters
Russell Cheyne/Reuters
Francois Mori/AP
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
Emily Macinnes/Bloomberg
Damien Storan/AP
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
Scott Heppell/AP
Dylan Martinez/Reuters
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
David Cliff/AP
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
Credits
Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman