In Photos: Thousands turn out to march for climate justice

By Kenneth Dickerman | Nov 6, 2021

Demonstrators took to the streets of Glasgow, London, Paris and other cities calling for climate justice.

Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Organizers said that more than 100,000 people gathered in Glasgow alone.

Thousands more participated in at least 300 solidarity marches happening in cities around the world.

People take part in a protest against the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow.

Portraits of world leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron, lay on the ground during a protest in Paris.

Francois Mori/AP

A demonstrator wearing a polar bear costume rides a bike during a protest in London.

Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Demonstrators march in Glasgow.

Emily Macinnes/Bloomberg

Climate activists attend a protest in Dublin.

Damien Storan/AP

Demonstrators hold signs in London.

Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion march in Glasgow.

Scott Heppell/AP

People participate in a protest in Glasgow.

Dylan Martinez/Reuters

A woman holds participates in a protest in London.

Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Demonstrators in London.

Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Climate activists gather in London's Trafalgar Square.

David Cliff/AP

Demonstrators gather at a protest in London.

Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Credits

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman