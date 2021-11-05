Photography

Photos: The scene at the funeral for former secretary of state and U.S. general Colin Powell

By Washington Post Staff | Nov 5, 2021

Powell, the former secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was honored by President Biden and other leaders at his funeral Friday at Washington National Cathedral.

Powell died last month of complications from covid-19. He was 84.

Among those in attendance at Friday’s service are former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush; former secretaries of state Hillary Clinton, Condoleezza Rice and Madeleine Albright; former secretary of defense Robert Gates; and former deputy secretary of state Richard L. Armitage.

Nov. 5 | Washington, D.C.

A hearse bearing the casket of Colin Powell arrives at Washington National Cathedral to attend services for former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

Nov. 5 | Washington, D.C.

Alma Powell, the widow of Colin Powell, center, is escorted into Washington National Cathedral to attend services.

Nov. 5 | Washington, D.C.

A hearse bearing the casket of Colin Powell arrives.

Nov. 5 | Washington, D.C.

Pallbearers carry the casket of Colin Powell as clergy gather at the entrance.

Nov. 5 | Washington, D.C.

Hillary Clinton, right, hugs Dr. Anthony Fauci as they attend the funeral.

Nov. 5 | Washington, D.C.

Former president George W. Bush.

Nov. 5 | Washington, D.C.

Madeleine K. Albright attends the funeral.

Nov. 5 | Washington, D.C.

In attendance are President Biden, first Lady Dr. Jill Biden and former president Barack Obama, former president George W. Bush and former first Lady Laura Bush.

Nov. 5 | Washington, D.C.

The casket of Powell is carried in.

Nov. 5 | Washington, D.C.

Michael Powell, the son of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, touches his fathers casket.

Nov. 5 | Washington, D.C.

A view of the funeral.

Nov. 5 | Washington, D.C.

Stuart K. Hine sings at the funeral.

Nov. 5 | Washington, D.C.

The casket is carried out at the funeral.

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher, Text by Felicia Sonmez and Donna Cassata