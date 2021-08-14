Photography

Photos: The scene after a deadly earthquake strikes Haiti

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 14, 2021

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday morning, killing hundreds of people and shaking buildings from the neighboring Dominican Republic to Jamaica and Cuba, as the international community confronted the prospect of a major escalation in the humanitarian crisis already facing one of the hemisphere’s most deeply troubled nations.

Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The quake was stronger, though centered farther from the capital, than the devastating 2010 temblor that killed more than 220,000, prompting foreign governments and aid agencies to prepare for large numbers of dead, wounded and homeless.

Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 14

A view of the damage caused by the earthquake in Los Cayos. The earthquake struck at 8:29 local time, northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, in southern Haiti, and had a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 14

In this picture obtained from social media, people walk next to debris following the earthquake in Jeremie.

@jcomhaiti/Reuters

@jcomhaiti/Reuters

Aug. 14

A view of earthquake damage in Los Cayos fromn a drone.

Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 14

People stand outside the residence of the Catholic bishop after it was damaged in the earthquake in Les Cayes.

Delot Jean/AP

Delot Jean/AP

Aug. 14

The damaged back side outside of the Catholic bishop's Les Cayes residence.

Delot Jean/AP

Delot Jean/AP

Aug. 14

Men work to rescue the body of a girl buried in the rubble of a house in the aftermath of the earthquake in Les Cayes.

Duples Plymouth/AP

Duples Plymouth/AP

Aug. 14

People look at destroyed houses in Jeremie.

Tamas Jean Pierre/AFP/Getty Images

Tamas Jean Pierre/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 14

People view houses destroyed after an earthquake struck Jeremie.

Tamas Jean Pierre/AFP/Getty Images

Tamas Jean Pierre/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 14

People inspect the earthquake damege in Jeremie.

Tamas Jean Pierre/AFP/Getty Images

Tamas Jean Pierre/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 14

People watch as an earthquake victim is taken into a vehicle in Les Cayes following the earthquake.

Delot Jean/AP

Delot Jean/AP

Aug. 14

A woman stands in front of a destroyed home in the aftermath of the earthquake in Les Cayes.

Duples Plymouth/AP

Duples Plymouth/AP

Aug. 14

In this picture obtained from social media, people walk along the street next to destroyed buildings in Jeremie.

@jcomhaiti/Reuters

@jcomhaiti/Reuters

Aug. 14

People gather around the damaged Hotel Le Manguier in Les Cayes.

Ralph Tedy Erol/AP

Ralph Tedy Erol/AP

Aug. 14

In this still image taken from a video, people look at a collapsed building in Les Cayes.

Reuters TV/Reuters

Reuters TV/Reuters

Aug. 14

Damaged buildings in Los Cayos.

Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 14

The damaged Petit Pas hotel in Les Cayes.

Delot Jean/AP

Delot Jean/AP

Aug. 14

In this still image taken from a video, people walk by a collapsed building in Les Cayes.

Reuters TV/Reuters

Reuters TV/Reuters

Aug. 14

Earthquake victims arrive at the airport in Port-au-Prince.

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Aug. 14

A view of the damage buildings caused by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Los Cayos

Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 14

Earthquake damaged buildings in Los Cayos.

Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 14

The church of the Sacred Heart damaged in the earthquake in Los Cayos.

Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

