Photos: The scene after a deadly earthquake strikes Haiti

Photography
A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday morning, killing hundreds of people and shaking buildings from the neighboring Dominican Republic to Jamaica and Cuba, as the international community confronted the prospect of a major escalation in the humanitarian crisis already facing one of the hemisphere’s most deeply troubled nations.
Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
The quake was stronger, though centered farther from the capital, than the devastating 2010 temblor that killed more than 220,000, prompting foreign governments and aid agencies to prepare for large numbers of dead, wounded and homeless.
Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
@jcomhaiti/Reuters
Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Delot Jean/AP
Delot Jean/AP
Duples Plymouth/AP
Tamas Jean Pierre/AFP/Getty Images
Tamas Jean Pierre/AFP/Getty Images
Tamas Jean Pierre/AFP/Getty Images
Delot Jean/AP
Duples Plymouth/AP
@jcomhaiti/Reuters
Ralph Tedy Erol/AP
Reuters TV/Reuters
Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Delot Jean/AP
Reuters TV/Reuters
Joseph Odelyn/AP
Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook