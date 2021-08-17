Photos: Tropical Depression Grace drenching Haiti days after major earthquake

Photography
Tropical Depression Grace is deluging Haiti just days after a devastating earthquake leveled scores of buildings and claimed about 1,300 lives. The tremor, registering at magnitude 7.2, struck around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, collapsing apartment buildings and sending residents running through the streets in fear.
Joseph Odelyn/AP
Joseph Odelyn/AP
Richard Pierrin/Getty Images
Joseph Odelyn/AP
Richard Pierrin/Getty Images
Joseph Odelyn/AP
Joseph Odelyn/AP
Fernando Llano/AP
Getty Images/Getty Images
Matias Delacroix/AP
Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters
Orlando Barría/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Joseph Odelyn/AP
Joseph Odelyn
Stanley Louis/AFP/Getty Images
Joseph Odelyn/AP
Joseph Odelyn/AP
Joseph Odelyn/AP
Joseph Odelyn/AP
Joseph Odelyn/AP
Joseph Odelyn/AP
Joseph Odelyn/AP
Joseph Odelyn/AP
Joseph Odelyn/AP
Joseph Odelyn/AP
Jonathan Alpeyrie/Bloomberg
Joseph Odelyn/AP
Stanley Louis/AFP/Getty Images
Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Delot Jean/AP
Delot Jean/AP
@jcomhaiti/Reuters
Duples Plymouth/AP
Delot Jean/AP
Duples Plymouth/AP
Ralph Tedy Erol/AP
Delot Jean/AP
Joseph Odelyn/AP
Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
More from the Post
Tropical Depression Grace drenching Haiti days after major earthquake
Photos: The scene in Afghanistan as the Taliban takes control of Kabul
At least 304 dead in Haiti in wake of 7.2-magnitude earthquake
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook, Dee Swann