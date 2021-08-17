Photography

Photos: Tropical Storm Grace drenching Haiti days after major earthquake

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 17, 2021

Tropical Storm Grace is deluging Haiti just days after a devastating earthquake leveled scores of buildings and claimed about 1,300 lives. The tremor, registering at magnitude 7.2, struck around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, collapsing apartment buildings and sending residents running through the streets in fear.

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Aug. 17

An earthquake-displaced woman sits under a piece of plastic in a field the morning after Tropical Storm Grace swept over Les Cayes.

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Aug. 17

Earthquake-displaced people sit under blankets to shield themselves from rain the morning after Tropical Storm Grace swept over Les Cayes.

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Aug. 17

A man repairs a tarp damaged by the passing of Tropical Storm Grace at a makeshift camp in Les Cayes.

RICARDO ARDUENGO/REUTERS

RICARDO ARDUENGO/REUTERS

Aug. 17

A man walks along a road in a slightly flooded area of Tout Mahot.

Matias Delacroix/AP

Matias Delacroix/AP

Aug. 17

Earthquake-displaced people are exposed to the elements the morning after Tropical Storm Grace swept over Les Cayes.

Fernando Llano/AP

Fernando Llano/AP

Aug. 17

Two women shelter from the rain under a tarp in a makeshift camp in Les Cayes after Tropical Storm Grace passed through the area.

RICARDO ARDUENGO/REUTERS

RICARDO ARDUENGO/REUTERS

Aug. 16

People affected by Saturday's earthquake walk under the rain of Tropical Depression Grace at a refugee camp in Les Cayes.

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Aug. 16

People leave as Tropical Storm Grace hits a refugee camp at a football field called Parc Lande de Gabion, in Les Cayes.

Richard Pierrin/Getty Images

Richard Pierrin/Getty Images

Aug. 16

People take cover from the rain of Tropical Depression Grace at a refugee camp in Les Cayes.

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Aug. 16

A woman cries as Tropical Storm Grace hits a refugee camp at a football field called Parc Lande de Gabion, in Les Cayes.

Richard Pierrin/Getty Images

Richard Pierrin/Getty Images

Aug. 16

A woman affected by Saturday's earthquake recovers her belongings under the rain of Tropical Depression Grace at a refugee camp in Les Cayes.

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Aug. 16

A child, center left, cries as he waits for a sack of rice being distributed to residents in Les Cayes, two days after an earthquake struck Haiti.

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Aug. 16

A woman walks through the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Les Cayes.

Fernando Llano/AP

Fernando Llano/AP

Aug. 16

People stand near debris of a collapsed building in Les Cayes.

Getty Images/Getty Images

Getty Images/Getty Images

Aug. 16

People watch a bulldozer remove debris at the collapsed Le Manguier hotel in Les Cayes.

Matias Delacroix/AP

Matias Delacroix/AP

Aug. 16

A man carries a mattress from the site of a collapsed hotel in Les Cayes.

Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

Aug. 16

Injured people are assisted in the surroundings of the general hospital in Les Cayes due to the lack of available beds.

Orlando Barría/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Orlando Barría/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 15

Firefighters search for survivors inside a collapsed building in Les Cayes.

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Aug. 15

Oxiliene Morency cries out in grief after the body of her 7-year-old-daughter Esther Daniel was recovered from the rubble of their home.

Joseph Odelyn

Joseph Odelyn

Aug. 15

Earthquake victims lie on the floor at the Cayes General Hospital in Les Cayes.

Stanley Louis/AFP/Getty Images

Stanley Louis/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 15

People wake up after spending the night outside in Les Cayes.

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Aug. 15

People collect water in Les Cayes.

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Aug. 15

A girl washes her face after spending the night at a soccer field in Les Cayes.

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Aug. 15

People displaced by the earthquake spend the night outdoors in a hospital garden in Les Cayes.

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Aug. 15

Residents eat breakfast near the rubble of their home.

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Aug. 15

A firefighter searches for survivors inside a damaged building.

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Aug. 15

A woman carries her child as she walks through the remains of her home destroyed by the earthquake.

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Aug. 15

A woman sits in front of a destroyed house in Camp-Perrin, Les Cayes.

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Aug. 15

A person recovers their belongings from their home in Camp-Perrin, Les Cayes.

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Members of a rescue and protection team clear debris at a house.

Aug. 15

Firefighters search for survivors.

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Aug. 15

Red Cross paramedics carry an injured girl.

Aug. 15

Patients gather at a makeshift medical camp.

Jonathan Alpeyrie/Bloomberg

Jonathan Alpeyrie/Bloomberg

Aug. 15

People search for victims in a destroyed home.

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Aug. 15

People search through the rubble of what used to be the Manguier Hotel in Les Cayes.

Stanley Louis/AFP/Getty Images

Stanley Louis/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 14

A view of the damage caused by the earthquake in Les Cayes.

Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 14

A view of earthquake damage in Les Cayes.

Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 14

People stand outside the residence of the Catholic bishop after it was damaged in the earthquake in Les Cayes.

Delot Jean/AP

Delot Jean/AP

Aug. 14

The damaged back side of the Catholic bishop's Les Cayes residence.

Delot Jean/AP

Delot Jean/AP

Aug. 14

In this image obtained from social media, people walk next to debris following the earthquake in Jeremie.

@jcomhaiti/Reuters

@jcomhaiti/Reuters

Aug. 14

Men work to retrieve the body of a girl buried in the rubble of a house in the aftermath of the earthquake in Les Cayes.

Duples Plymouth/AP

Duples Plymouth/AP

Aug. 14

People watch as an earthquake victim is placed in a vehicle in Les Cayes.

Delot Jean/AP

Delot Jean/AP

Aug. 14

A woman stands in front of a destroyed home in Les Cayes.

Duples Plymouth/AP

Duples Plymouth/AP

Aug. 14

People gather around the damaged Hotel Le Manguier in Les Cayes.

Ralph Tedy Erol/AP

Ralph Tedy Erol/AP

Aug. 14

The damaged Petit Pas hotel in Les Cayes.

Delot Jean/AP

Delot Jean/AP

Aug. 14

Earthquake victims arrive at the airport in Port-au-Prince.

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Joseph Odelyn/AP

Aug. 14

People observe the earthquake damage in Los Cayes.

Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 14

Damaged buildings in Les Cayes.

Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 14

The church of the Sacred Heart in Les Cayes.

Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

More from the Post

Tropical Depression Grace drenching Haiti days after major earthquake

Photos: The scene in Afghanistan as the Taliban takes control of Kabul

At least 304 dead in Haiti in wake of 7.2-magnitude earthquake

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook, Dee Swann