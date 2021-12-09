Photography

Photos: The scene as former senator Robert J. Dole lies in state at the U.S. Capitol

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 9, 2021

President Biden said America has lost one of its greatest patriots with the passing of former senator Robert J. Dole, honoring his longtime friend and statesman as “a giant of our history” who prioritized principles over party.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Dole, who died Sunday at age 98, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, returning to the heart of the place that shaped nearly three decades of his political career and where he, in turn, produced so much of the work that would form his legacy.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Dec. 9 | Washington, D.C.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pass a portrait of the late Bob Dole as they walk to the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol to pay tribute to Dole.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Dec. 9 | Washington, D.C.

The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole arrives at the U.S. Capitol.

Greg Nash/AP

Greg Nash/AP

Dec. 9 | Washington, D.C.

The casket in brought up the steps of the United States Capitol as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley stands with Elizabeth Dole while Bob Dole's daughter, Robin Dole is seen at right.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Dec. 9 | Washington, D.C.

The casket carried up the steps to the U.S. Capitol.

Greg Nash/Bloomberg

Greg Nash/Bloomberg

Dec. 9 | Washington, D.C.

The casket arrives at the U.S. Capitol.

Dec. 9 | Washington, D.C.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi kisses the hand of former U.S. Senator Elizabeth Dole as people gather to pay their respects.

POOL/REUTERS

POOL/REUTERS

Dec. 9 | Washington, D.C.

A guest reviews the program for former U.S. Senator Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan.

POOL/REUTERS

POOL/REUTERS

Dec. 9 | Washington, D.C.

Vice president Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive.

Sarahbeth Maney/AP

Sarahbeth Maney/AP

Dec. 9 | Washington, D.C.

The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., arrives in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.

Andrew Harnik/AP

Andrew Harnik/AP

Dec. 9 | Washington, D.C.

The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., arrives in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Dec. 9 | Washington, D.C.

Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, rests her head on the casket of her husband.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Dec. 9 | Washington, D.C.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks as people gather to pay respects.

Sarahbeth Maney/AP

Sarahbeth Maney/AP

Dec. 9 | Washington, D.C.

President Biden crosses himself after delivering remarks near the casket of former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole.

JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher