The scene as snow blankets the Washington D.C. area

The snow moved into the D.C. area from the southwest before dawn and began to stick given the cold ground and air temperatures mostly in the upper 20s. This is the same storm system that brought more than 100 inches of snow to the Sierra Nevada in California earlier this week, and 8 inches to Chicago on Saturday. After a nearly snowless winter last year and a paltry season so far in 2021, this snow amounts to the most D.C. has seen in two years.