Photography

The scene as snow blankets the Washington D.C. area

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 31, 2021

The snow moved into the D.C. area from the southwest before dawn and began to stick given the cold ground and air temperatures mostly in the upper 20s. This is the same storm system that brought more than 100 inches of snow to the Sierra Nevada in California earlier this week, and 8 inches to Chicago on Saturday. After a nearly snowless winter last year and a paltry season so far in 2021, this snow amounts to the most D.C. has seen in two years.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Jan. 31, 2021 | Springfield, Va.

The falling snow does not stop a pedestrian from an early morning workout.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Jan. 31, 2021 | Springfield, Va.

Tire tracks are seen in the snow.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Jan. 31, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Snow falls near the Washington Monument.

Astrid Riecken/for The Washington Post

Jan. 31, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

A view of the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood during light snowfall.

Chloe Coleman/The Washington Post

Jan. 31, 2021 | Silver Spring, Md.

A cardinal flies away from a bird feeder after procuring his breakfast.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Jan. 31, 2021 | Takoma Park, Md.

Skye Songer, 10, of Takoma Park, Md. makes a snow angel in the front yard of her friend’s house.

Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post

Jan. 31, 2021 | Springfield, Va.

A vehicle drives along Carrleigh Parkway.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Jan. 31, 2021 | Takoma Park, Md.

Fresh dog prints leave a trail in the snow.

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Jan. 31, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Runners brave the snow near the Lincoln Memorial.

Astrid Riecken/for The Washington Post

Jan. 31, 2021 | Springfield, Va.

Children carry their sleds in the snow.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Jan. 31, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Snow falls outside the White House.

Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post

Jan. 31, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Pedestrians walk near the Washington Monument.

Astrid Riecken/for The Washington Post