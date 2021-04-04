Photos: Easter celebrated around the world

Catholics around the world on Sunday celebrated a second Easter taking place amid the pandemic. That meant confronting, yet again, with the way the virus has changed not only daily life, but religious events. Global deaths and cases have again been on the rise, forcing new rounds of restrictions — which in some countries were tightened specifically for the holiday. At the Vatican, Pope Francis delivered his address inside St. Peter’s Basilica, to a small crowd, rather than from a balcony overlooking thousands of celebrants. He said the virus was “still spreading,” and called vaccines an essential tool in the fight. Here are scenes as the world celebrates Easter around the world.