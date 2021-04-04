Photography

Photos: Easter celebrated around the world

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 4, 2021

Parishioners gather for a sunrise Easter Sunday service in Manasquan, N.J.

John Minchillo/AP

Catholics around the world on Sunday celebrated a second Easter taking place amid the pandemic. That meant confronting, yet again, with the way the virus has changed not only daily life, but religious events. Global deaths and cases have again been on the rise, forcing new rounds of restrictions — which in some countries were tightened specifically for the holiday. At the Vatican, Pope Francis delivered his address inside St. Peter’s Basilica, to a small crowd, rather than from a balcony overlooking thousands of celebrants. He said the virus was “still spreading,” and called vaccines an essential tool in the fight. Here are scenes as the world celebrates Easter around the world.

Clergyman and servers arrive for the Easter Sunday Mass celebrated by Primate of the Hungarian Catholic Church in the City of Esztergom, Hungary. The mass was broadcast on the Facebook account of the Archdiocese of Esztergom-Budapest and by a television station.

Marton Monus/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Washington National Cathedral Altar Guild members Anne Bowen, left, and Anne Roulhac, right, arrange flowers in preparation for the virtual Easter Sunday worship services at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

Carolyn Kaster/AP

Pope Francis leads the Easter Sunday Mass St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.

Filippo Monteforte

A woman attends Easter Sunday mass led by Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Jesus Christ is believed to be buried, in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Oded Balilty/AP

Churchgoers in Youhanabad, the largest Christian neighborhood in Lahore, Pakistan, celebrate Easter amid tightened restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Betsy Joles/Getty Images

A Catholic worshipper makes her way to Easter Mass in Fadiouth, Senegal.

John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images

Members of the clergy take part in the Easter procession at the Catholic Church of the Intercession of the Virgin Mary in Tomsk, Russia.

Taisiya Vorontsova/Reuters

People arrive to celebrate Easter service at the St. John's apostolic faith church, as coronavirus disease lockdown regulations ease in Soweto, South Africa.

Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Members of the Christian community attend an Easter Sunday celebration at the Saint-Augustin church in La Goulette in Tunis, Tunisia.

Mohamed Messara/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Rev. Rob Robertson leads an Easter sunrise service outside St. Stephen's United Methodist Church in Burke, Va.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Laura Brown, center, and and Brian Vogt, left, read the book 'The Easter Story' to their children on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to watch sunrise. Watching the sunrise on Easter Sunday at the Lincoln Memorial is a tradition in Washington, D.C.

Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Rev. John Kellogg, Rector of Christ Church, celebrates Easter service at sunrise, held by Christ Church and Washington Parish at Congressional Cemetery, in Washington, D.C.

Alexander Drago/Reuters

Congregants of St. Paul's Episcopal church listen to The Reverend Noah Evans' sermon during an Easter sunrise service held on the burial grounds outside of Old St. Luke's Church in Carnegie, Pa. For many, this was the first in-person worship service they have attended since the coronavirus surge in November.

Jessie Wardarski/AP

People worship in a cathedral during Easter services in Hildesheim, Germany. Despite the coronavirus restrictions, churches are allowed to celebrate many presence services around Easter.

Julian Stratenschulte/AP

People stand behind their Easter baskets brought to be blessed in the main square of the City of Csikszereda in Transylvania, Romania.

Nandor Veres/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

A family stroll on Easter Sunday with all their children in Dangast, Germany.

Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/AP

